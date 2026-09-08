Despite delay rumors, Forza Horizon 6 "will be releasing on PS5 later this year," Playground Games says

Playground Games has seemingly shut down rumors that Forza Horizon 6's PS5 release has been delayed by reiterating that it's a 2026 release.
Last month rumors emerged that Forza Horizon 6's PS5 release had been quietly pushed to 2027, with The Verge reporter Tom Warren saying he's not expecting to see it release in 2026, and there was a bit of fire alongside the smoke as it was corroborated by IGN. Given we're rapidly approaching the end of the year and the AAA games industry is practically abandoning November thanks to GTA 6, the lack of announcement is questionable, but Playground Games has seemingly addressed these rumors.
The Forza website was updated with a blog post about the latest update, focusing on British Automotive, which introduces the likes of the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed and 2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR to the game. Plus, there's a new Drift Attack challenge added to the game with this update.
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However, right at the bottom of the lengthy blog post, Playground acknowledged the PS5 version, saying, "If you’re planning your trip to Discover Japan on PlayStation 5, stay tuned! Forza Horizon 6 will be releasing on PS5 later this year," while sending players to the Wishlist page on PlayStation.
While not a concrete release date or much of a clue as to what the release plans actually are, this seems to be Playground acknowledging the rumor mill. Granted, I don't think this means a delay to 2027 isn't possible, as we've seen plenty of times that games can be delayed close to the finish line. However, with how crowded September and October are, and the monolith of GTA 6, it's probably best not to expect to see Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 until December.
Forza Horizon 6 has its own community villain in the form of a driver who's griefing everyone across Japan
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