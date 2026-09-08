If PS6 handheld rumors are real, ex-PlayStation boss suggests Sony skip a home console because it "really struggles to sell 2 different pieces of hardware at the same time"

Layden, who previously served as the chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios and the president and CEO of SIE America, gives his thoughts on the company's rumored handheld in a new chat with Reiss 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly on YouTube (below). He acknowledges that the problem is only something he can see now, looking back on his experience, and it's this: "The company really struggles to sell two different pieces of hardware at the same time."
Layden knows that the response to this might be, "'What about PlayStation Portable? That was a real success.'" Well, his point still remains: "Yes, and while we were doing that, I was struggling selling PS3."
As the former lead explains, there are multiple factors at play here – the company's focus essentially becomes divided, and it becomes almost in competition with itself. "It's not just development resources, it's also marketing resources," he begins. "You almost have to set up two different companies to do it, where neither one is worried about what the other one is doing, they're just trying to be successful in their own right."
#216 - Shawn Layden On Physical Discs, PS6 Handheld, Asha Sharma, Spreadsheets etc. - YouTube
He continues: "When you have one company managing both, inevitably there's stealing from Peter to pay Paul for something else, and 'well, we'll move that marketing program over to this other game which is going to be more successful than that game was.' All the tradeoffs just sort of… you lose your focus on what [you're] really trying to get done here."
So then, what if we really can expect a handheld console from Sony in the next generation? Layden suggests: "If Sony were to come out with a handheld, I guess maybe they just consolidate all their gaming activities around that mid-size platform."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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