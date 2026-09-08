The Slow Horses cast keeps dropping hints that Jack Lowden has been cast as the new James Bond

As Denis Villeneuve's 007 movie gets closer, it's certainly looking like the next James Bond has been cast.
One of the names floating around the rumor mill is Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, and his castmates have posted some cryptic teases that seem to position him as the frontrunner.
"It's been rumored that [Lowden] is on the shortlist," Jackson Lamb actor Gary Oldman told Canada's The Morning Show, per Variety. "We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."
If that wasn't enough, James Callis, who plays Claude Whelan in the Apple TV show, posted a picture of Lowden on Instagram captioned: "He doesn't need my blessing – but he's got it in spades. (Saved my life! – in the park.)" He ended with: "My word is my bond."
Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021's No Time to Die, and, since then, speculation has been rampant about who would pick up the license to kill next. However, a new Bond movie is finally in the works from Amazon MGM, so the rumors are picking up again as casting seeks the next 007.
Along with Lowden, other names said to be in contention include Callum Turner, Jack O'Connell, and Jacob Elordi.
Nothing is known about the new Bond movie just yet, though, since it's coming from Dune director Villeneuve, we can expect something very special.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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