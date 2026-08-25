Saoirse Ronan says she's "dead serious" about playing a Bond villain as rumors about Jack Lowden's 007 casting swirl

Another day, another James Bond rumor has been circulating. Jack Lowden, the star of Apple TV runaway hit Slow Horses is being closely linked to 007, according to GQ. And now the star's partner, Saorise Ronan has shared her desire to become a Bond villain.
"I want to go dark. I said that I wanted to be a Bond villain and I’m dead serious," she told Empire recently. "I think it would be really interesting, having a young female villain. Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all that pent-up anger and direct it somewhere, there’s something interesting in that dramatically. So I would love to do more of that."
Ronan and Lowden previously shared the screen in the historical drama film Mary Queen of Scots where they played husband and wife. It would definitely be interesting to see the two stars appear opposite each other once again, especially in a more antagonistic scenario.
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Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie with Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight down to write the script. Amazon MGM Studios, who recently acquired the Bond rights, are currently holding auditions for the iconic role.
Lowden is just one of the names that has been touted recently with others like Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also in the running. We won't have too long to wait until we find out who's got the top job after producer Amy Pascal shared an update recently.
Speaking to Deadline, she teased: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it’s got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."
For more on 007, here's our full list of the next James Bond contenders as well as our round-up of the best James Bond movies, ranked.
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