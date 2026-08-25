Discord will "evaluate the validity and scope before responding" to controversial GTA 6 leaks court order, but the platform "has not yet been served"

It's been a wild few days for excited GTA 6 fans, as one very brave – you know, considering how Rockstar Games previously cracked down on unauthorized footage being shared – leaker has posted a plethora of supposed clips from the upcoming game.
In case you've missed it, Rockstar has responded in turn with DMCA takedowns against the leaker's posts, which come from a profile that links to a manifesto of sorts… one that demands better digital rights, physical copies, and claims to be "raising funds for a secret project" of sorts.
Heck, it's even caught the eye of Stop Killing Games, the video game preservation movement spurred by Ubisoft's 2014 shutdown of The Crew.
Most recently, Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, has subpoenaed Microsoft and Discord, demanding hundreds of thousands of users' personal information, including emails, IP addresses, phone numbers, and the like… all reportedly in an attempt to track down the leaker.
According to Discord, however, this subpoena has not come through to the instant messaging platform – yet, anyway.
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Ryan K. Rigney, marketing director at Discord, confirms as much over on X in response to concerns over Take-Two's subpoena and its implications for users' privacy.
"I can share an update on this," he writes. Discord has not yet been served with a subpoena from Take-Two. When we do, we'll evaluate the validity and scope before responding."
Understandably, the comments still highlight numerous concerns.
"No, you're supposed to just say no," one reads. "Wtf do you mean you'll negotiate our privacy for ONE person?" Another argues, "That subpoena wouldn't stand up to a mouse fart," explaining that "you can't blanket" so many users "to get personal information on a game of Where's Waldo without some kind of relevance for each account."
And, yeah… let's just say that folks are not happy about the prospect of such a subpoena.
There's no telling what Take-Two has up its sleeve, though – I suppose Rigney will post an update of sorts when there is one, but for now, it appears that nothing has gone through just yet at Discord from Rockstar's parent company.
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