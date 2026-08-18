New GTA 6 leaks show gameplay and the full Leonida map as Rockstar issues DMCA takedowns

A new round of GTA 6 leaks are here, showcasing what appears to be near-final gameplay alongside the full Leonida map. Social media accounts sharing the footage have been struck by DMCA takedown notices, but at this point, it may be too late for Rockstar to stop the videos from spreading.
If you want to see Rockstar's game presented in its shiniest form, you'll have to wait for the GTA 6 extended look on Netflix later this month, and you can take this as a SPOILER WARNING – you might also want to avoid the internet if you don't want to see anything else in the next couple of weeks. For everyone else? The footage is, for now, linked in several posts on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, and it showcases some key details about the game.
One clip shows Jason at a rundown waterfront property, picking up a basketball and shooting some hoops in an impromptu minigame. Made shots appear to fill up a meter labeled "focus," but we don't actually see what that meter does in the footage.
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In another clip, we see Jason wreaking havoc in a beat-up car near an interstate. He crashes into a delivery truck, which prompts the driver to get out and start a fight. There's a bit of melee combat, then Jason knocks the driver unconscious and starts beating him repeatedly with a wrench. As this happens, a little devil icon appears on the side of the screen, suggesting that the game will track your actions in some sort of morality system.
Separate from the footage, there's also a full GTA 6 map breaking down Leonida's layout. It's light on detail, but it does show what seems to be GTA 6's entire road system, alongside numerous unidentified points of interest along the map.
The footage and images are all watermarked for a website called "Cyberleek," which I'm going to refrain from linking to directly because of security concerns. The person or group behind the leak purports to be fighting against the game industry's questionable monetization efforts, and they suggest that if they "can reach Rockstar, no one is safe." They're asking players to help fund their operation through cryptocurrency purchases, which… Well, I can't tell you how to spend your money, but if you're interested in consumer activism, I'd recommend checking in with a group like Stop Killing Games instead.
If there was any doubt that these leaks were real, the fast deployment of DMCA takedown notices against accounts sharing the footage will likely put those doubts to rest. One affected account is calhampton_, who reposted the footage and soon tweeted a warning that their "account has been locked. "I just received a very important and serious email," calhampton_ says in another tweet.
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"Don’t boycott GTA 6," fired Rockstar devs say: "Support our legal battle instead" and "win justice for the people who helped make it."