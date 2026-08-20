GTA 6 leaks go from bad to worse for Rockstar as new footage suggests leaker has access to a playable build

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Some fans are already worried about spoilers, three months out from launch

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition screenshot
(Image credit: Rockstar)

The latest GTA 6 leak situation just went from bad to worse for Rockstar Games, as new apparent footage of the game suggests that those responsible may have access to a playable build, at least in some capacity.

Earlier this week, alleged clips of GTA 6 started circulating online along with an apparent map for the game, watermarked with the name 'Cyberleek,' and shared on a website using the same name. These clips were quickly struck down via DMCA takedowns, suggesting they were the real deal and that someone – AKA Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive – really didn't want us to see them.

More footage has since surfaced online, and while there's been some discussion about how old the builds shown in the clips are, the leaker's latest release certainly suggests they didn't just gain access to videos but to something actually playable. The new video shows an extended clip of the player flying a plane over the city before cutting to a different gameplay scene in which the protagonist, Jason, shoots a wall.

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Jason isn't just shooting aimlessly, though. Using bullet holes, the person in the clip spells out the word 'LEEK' – an obvious reference to the Cyberleek name, which doesn't just serve as a watermark but also an apparent hint of what the leakers might have got their hands on.

Even if this is true, some elements remain up for debate – namely, it's still not clear exactly how old this build is or how extensive it is, as it may not be the entire game. There's also the question of whether this build is in the leaker's hands or they're receiving footage of it from someone else with access to it, but obviously neither outcome is good for Rockstar.

Regardless, this is also raising alarm bells for fans hoping to avoid spoilers, and if Rockstar wasn't already aware of the severity of the situation, there's no doubt that it will be now. The timing of this latest leak is especially unfortunate for the devs, as there's only a week to go until the release of the official GTA 6 Extended Look.

Rockstar Games is yet to release a statement acknowledging the situation. Back in 2022, following a different wave of leaked footage, it said it was "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way." It was later said that the 2022 leak cost Rockstar $5 million to recover from, as well as "thousands of hours' worth of staff time." The individual behind it is reportedly awaiting retrial this November after previously being set to spend life in a secure hospital until deemed no longer a danger by doctors.

GTA 6 leakers called out by Stop Killing Games after demanding game preservation solutions and physical discs from Rockstar: "Using illegal means to make a point is unacceptable."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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