GTA 6 leaks go from bad to worse for Rockstar as new footage suggests leaker has access to a playable build

The latest GTA 6 leak situation just went from bad to worse for Rockstar Games, as new apparent footage of the game suggests that those responsible may have access to a playable build, at least in some capacity.
Earlier this week, alleged clips of GTA 6 started circulating online along with an apparent map for the game, watermarked with the name 'Cyberleek,' and shared on a website using the same name. These clips were quickly struck down via DMCA takedowns, suggesting they were the real deal and that someone – AKA Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive – really didn't want us to see them.
More footage has since surfaced online, and while there's been some discussion about how old the builds shown in the clips are, the leaker's latest release certainly suggests they didn't just gain access to videos but to something actually playable. The new video shows an extended clip of the player flying a plane over the city before cutting to a different gameplay scene in which the protagonist, Jason, shoots a wall.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Jason isn't just shooting aimlessly, though. Using bullet holes, the person in the clip spells out the word 'LEEK' – an obvious reference to the Cyberleek name, which doesn't just serve as a watermark but also an apparent hint of what the leakers might have got their hands on.
Even if this is true, some elements remain up for debate – namely, it's still not clear exactly how old this build is or how extensive it is, as it may not be the entire game. There's also the question of whether this build is in the leaker's hands or they're receiving footage of it from someone else with access to it, but obviously neither outcome is good for Rockstar.
Regardless, this is also raising alarm bells for fans hoping to avoid spoilers, and if Rockstar wasn't already aware of the severity of the situation, there's no doubt that it will be now. The timing of this latest leak is especially unfortunate for the devs, as there's only a week to go until the release of the official GTA 6 Extended Look.
Rockstar Games is yet to release a statement acknowledging the situation. Back in 2022, following a different wave of leaked footage, it said it was "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way." It was later said that the 2022 leak cost Rockstar $5 million to recover from, as well as "thousands of hours' worth of staff time." The individual behind it is reportedly awaiting retrial this November after previously being set to spend life in a secure hospital until deemed no longer a danger by doctors.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
GTA 6 leakers called out by Stop Killing Games after demanding game preservation solutions and physical discs from Rockstar: "Using illegal means to make a point is unacceptable."