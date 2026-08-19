New GTA 6 leaked footage is actually years old, alleged leakers claim, so don't expect Rockstar's final product to look like that

Day by day, we're getting closer to GTA 6, and to the extended look that's coming to Netflix on August 27. In the meantime, there's been an apparent leak of some gameplay footage, though it's believed the clips are quite outdated by now.
A smattering of footage pertaining to be from Rockstar's new crime sandbox has started making its way around social media. The gameplay contains sequences of characters walking around a beach, driving, getting into fights, blowing up other vehicles, and more in a map that bears some resemblance to Leonida.
His claim has now been backed up by the alleged GTA 6 leakers, who say this gameplay is all from 2023 in screenshotted chat logs, and there are up to four more videos to emerge in the coming days. Either way, if the footage really is from builds that are that old, we shouldn't expect the final release to look exactly like what's just emerged online.
Again, these leaks are happening right in the run-up to the official GTA 6 Extended Look arriving next week, at which point, what emerges is likely to be pretty heavily curated, and not the hodge-podge of moments and sequences you're seeing in any unofficial clips. That official footage is bound to be up to date, too.
I know the wait for the sixth mainline Grand Theft Auto feels like it's dragging on and on, but you only have eight days to go before Rockstar reveals all on Netflix. Count your blessings, you could be an Elder Scrolls 6 fan.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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