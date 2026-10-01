Bradley Cooper to play Duke in Danny McBride's live-action G.I. Joe movie, which is no longer a Transformers crossover

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Paramount's G.I. Joe movie is moving forward as a standalone live-action

Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Bradley Cooper is set to star as Duke in Danny McBride's live-action G.I. Joe movie, which is moving ahead at Paramount as a standalone film rather than as the previously announced Transformers crossover.

Per Deadline, Cooper is set to play Duke, lead soldier and second-in-command of the G.I. Joe team. He was one of the very first action figures released when Hasbro created G.I. Joe in the '60s. McBride is set to direct from a script he penned with his Righteous Gemstones collaborators Jeff Bradley and John Couture.

Back in 2024, Paramount announced a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie after it was teased at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In the Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, Noah (Anthony Ramos) is given a business card that bears the G.I. Joe logo, implying that he's been recruited for the special counter-terrorist team. At the time, it was thought that this would be a crossover with the Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson-led G.I. Joe movie franchise, as a third installment was thought to be in the works after the box office success of G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

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According to the Deadline report, however, the upcoming G.I. Joe movie has been "uncoupled" from Transformers. While you wait for another Transformers movie, might I suggest riding Transformers 3D: The Ride at Universal Studios Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood (it'll tide you over, I promise).

G.I. Joe does not yet have a release date. For more, keep up with movie release dates and new movies heading your way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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