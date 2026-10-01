Bradley Cooper to play Duke in Danny McBride's live-action G.I. Joe movie, which is no longer a Transformers crossover

Bradley Cooper is set to star as Duke in Danny McBride's live-action G.I. Joe movie, which is moving ahead at Paramount as a standalone film rather than as the previously announced Transformers crossover.
Per Deadline, Cooper is set to play Duke, lead soldier and second-in-command of the G.I. Joe team. He was one of the very first action figures released when Hasbro created G.I. Joe in the '60s. McBride is set to direct from a script he penned with his Righteous Gemstones collaborators Jeff Bradley and John Couture.
Back in 2024, Paramount announced a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie after it was teased at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In the Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, Noah (Anthony Ramos) is given a business card that bears the G.I. Joe logo, implying that he's been recruited for the special counter-terrorist team. At the time, it was thought that this would be a crossover with the Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson-led G.I. Joe movie franchise, as a third installment was thought to be in the works after the box office success of G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
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According to the Deadline report, however, the upcoming G.I. Joe movie has been "uncoupled" from Transformers. While you wait for another Transformers movie, might I suggest riding Transformers 3D: The Ride at Universal Studios Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood (it'll tide you over, I promise).
G.I. Joe does not yet have a release date. For more, keep up with movie release dates and new movies heading your way.
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