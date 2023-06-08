Don’t roll out of the cinemas just yet. As is always the case with blockbusters, there’s a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene to sit through once all is said and done.

Below, we’ll give you the spoiler-free essentials on the after-credits stinger – including how many scenes there are, how long you have to wait, and when you’re free to leave the theater.

Then, we’ll dive into what exactly happens in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, as well as speculate on what it all could mean for the franchise’s future.

How many Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Paramount)

There’s only one Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, which arrives just after the initial 90-second credits sequence showing clips from the movie. The scene is roughly a minute long and you’re free to go after it cuts to black. From there, the longer credits start rolling.

What is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene setting up?

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene sees Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Reek (Tobe Nwigwe) joking about how the latter left him behind while he saved the planet in Peru.

Noah then shows Reek his new pet project: fixing up an old car that’s looking seriously worse for wear. Reek doubts that it will even start up. Noah replies "Bet?" and, suddenly, the car transforms – revealing Mirage’s new form.

On its own, it’s pretty light on story. It does, however, indicate several things: 1) Mirage is back in fighting condition after his near-sacrifice in Peru against Scourge. 2) Noah and Mirage are still a team. 3) Noah has some serious firepower by his side if he considers Agent Burke’s offer to join the G.I. Joe team.

If we get Rise of the Beasts 2 or any potential G.I. Joe spin-off, we can then expect Noah and Mirage to be front and center – and maybe Reek will finally come along for the ride.

For more from Rise of the Beasts, check out our guide on the Rise of the Beasts ending. If you're still in a transformin' mood, there's also a look at how to watch the Transformers movies in order.