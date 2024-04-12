After that Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie is officially happening

It's a big day for those of us who used to making our Transformers and G.I. Joe action figures fight. After Transformers: Rise of the Beasts teased a potential G.I. Joe crossover in a quick post-credits scene, Paramount says the film is officially happening.

The crossover pic was announced during Paramount's CinemaCon presentation, which also gave attendees a special preview of the upcoming animated flick Transformers One. In the Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene, Noah (Anthony Ramos) is given a business card with that bears the G.I Joe logo, meaning that he's been recruited for the special counter-terrorist team. No other details have been released, or whether the film will crossover with the Dwayne Johnson-led G.I. Joe franchise, but IGN posits that the film will likely be the next in the Transformers franchise.

"The fans want a lot of things; if we do it and we don’t figure it out well, they’re going to be disappointed. It took us a while to figure out the Maximals, and now we have the hint of how to begin the Joes story," Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Variety last year. "We don’t plan that far ahead. We react to what the audience is reacting to, so in a way we can please them, but also in a way it makes it feel fresh,"

Added Bonaventura: "We expect there’s going to be some allegiance and they’re going to go on some kind of mission together."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is streaming on Paramount Plus.