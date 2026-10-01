Sean Gunn may have retired as Rocket Racoon, but he'd still take the call to return as his other MCU character

Sean Gunn might have retired from playing Rocket Racoon, but he'd be open to a Kraglin comeback.
Gunn was the physical performer for Rocket, who was voiced by Bradley Cooper. But, Gunn shared recently that he has retired.
In a Reddit AMA, Gunn was asked if he was also finished with his Ravager role of Kraglin. Gunn responded: "If they call about Kraglin I will answer my phone."
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"Since I've turned 50 a couple of years ago, I am retired from playing Rocket," Gunn shared on the Phase Hero podcast in September. "Not that they've called. But if they did, I don't think I could do the motion reference anymore for Rocket. I think I'm too old."
There's no word yet on when – or if – Rocket or Kraglin might return in the MCU, since neither is currently part of the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday roster.
Gunn also plays Maxwell Lord in the DCU, and he recently shared his thoughts on upcoming Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow.
"I can't say anything about Man of Tomorrow in terms of what it's about or who's in it, or whatever. But I think it's okay that I can say that I've read it, and it's my favorite of all of them," he said, referring to his brother James Gunn's Marvel and DC filmography. "So I'll be very curious to come back a year from now and talk to people about what they like the best."
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Man of Tomorrow arrives on July 9, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.