A closer look at the Avengers: Endgame Encore TVA set reveals some intriguing MCU details

The assistant set director for the post-credits TVA scene in Avengers: Endgame Encore has shared a closer look at the set. Nathan Elliott posted several pictures on his website detailing small elements of the TVA offices used in the bonus footage of the Marvel re-release.
Just like with Loki, it's further evidence of the extreme level of detail that goes into the world of the Time Variance Authority. The pictures show draws stacked full of reports and papers, retro-futuristic machines, and screens monitoring potential incursions.
My favorite details are the closer look at the Loki dedication on the wall where he's called "Employee of all time" for his sacrifice to save the multiverse. There's also a closer look at the tree of different universe threads being held together by Loki, monitored on the TVA screens under a system called "tree overview".
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It seems the production crew also snuck in a few Easter eggs as well into the wall of employees. Elliott appears as one of the "Employees of the millennium" alongside names like screenwriter Cassian Pryce.
There was clearly a lot of attention to detail put into the brief post-credits scene, which looks like it will have a huge impact on the events of Avengers: Doomsday. This saw the employees at the TVA witnessing 3,000 incursions as the multiverse collapses all around them. We think we know who is to blame for that one…
Avengers: Doomsday releases in the UK on December 16 and in the US on December 18. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need on your radar.
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