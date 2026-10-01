Your pro controller's back buttons could be the answer to Control Resonant's spongy enemies

If you've been playing plenty of Control Resonant since it launched last week, you might be experiencing the same thing a lot of us are - spongy enemies leading to the game's exceptional combat feeling a little tiresome at times. Fret not, because I'm here to help you with a few solutions you might not have thought of yet, and they both come down to how you use your PS5, Xbox, or PC controller.
I don't know about you, but the issue with the Hiss being able to take so much damage isn't so much a difficulty problem for me; it's just a lot of button mashing, which can cause fatigue if you want to explore Remedy's mind-bending version of New York in longer sessions, as I do. Moreover, too much pressing can cause injuries like repetitive strain, carpal tunnel, or even just cause your gamepad to wear down more quickly.
But that's why I'm a big believer in back buttons - in fact, I'd say that I use them more than face buttons these days, especially since it's my job to review the latest gaming peripherals and they're a common feature on most of them today. The great thing about them is that they effectively double up a function you already have on a standard controller. If you map a spare back or shoulder button to your attack button, for example, you've suddenly got two ways to inflict damage instead of one.
The pricing problem
Now, I know what you're thinking. Back buttons only come on "pro" controllers, and if you play on a console, a lot of the time that means spending a fair bit of cash on a capable gamepad. I can't honestly offer much advice to the PS5 players among us, since Sony's licensed controllers have never heard of a gamer without expendable income. But PC and Xbox players have loads of wireless and wired controllers they can turn to; I've listed some of the more affordable ones below.
This would be my first suggestion to anyone who wants a "remedy" for repetitive and sometimes painful button mashing. Double up a back button to your in-game attack and then alternate which one you press if you need to. You can make this a bit more engaging by pressing both buttons in the same sequence, tapping one and then the other in an attack combo. Alternatively, you could just switch what attack button you're pressing and only focus on one as and when you need to.
The other really cool thing about back buttons is that they're sometimes called "macro" buttons. The reason for this is that many controllers allow you to map not just one function to them, but a sequence of presses. For example, if you have a go-to combo with Dylan's Aberrant, then combat finisher, then stronger attack mapped to Y or Triangle, you could program that button press sequence to one single press of your controller's extra function.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of that idea in a game like Control Resonant since it'd take away a lot of the fun, engaging combat mechanics. But if you're struggling with the game's level of difficulty, bear with me.
What I've been playing with
The controllers I've been using for Control Resonanant so far are the FlyDigi Apex 5 and the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited. These are two of my favorite controllers, and I grant that they're also on the more expensive end of the scale. If I'm honest, I think the Nacon RXU is perfect for this game because it's super comfortable to hold, but its buttons are also really forgiving for mashing action. They have really light actuation, which means you don't feel as fatigued from repetitive presses. If you have the budget to afford a bit of luxury, I'd recommend that one.
The benefit of doing this on a controller like the one I just reviewed last week, the GameSir Tarantula 8K, is that if you're in a giant battle with loads of Hiss enemies where you need to be absolutely on-point with your dodges, you can essentially take away your brain's need to focus on one of the combat tasks.
Pressing one single button that's macro-mapped to an entire attack sequence frees up your hands to just focus on controlling the camera, Dylan's movement, and manning the dodge button. It also allows you to concentrate more on the UI, the approaching enemies, and how you can use the environment to your advantage.
Don't forget, if you're really struggling with the game's combat, you can also head into the gameplay settings and play around with assist mode, which lets you control Dylan's damage output level, falter level, and more.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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