The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is a new expansion coming to The Witcher 3, and it promises to be the last new outing for Geralt before The Witcher 4 heads our way.
CD Projekt Red officially announced the third expansion back in May following a healthy string of rumors. With only the title to go on initially, Songs of the Past's official reveal came during Gamescom 2026 following the announcement of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered. The studio then showed off a demo of the expansion during a series of RedStreams, and offered more insight into the new region it will be drawing us into, as well as some story details.
Even though I personally find it hard to believe (because what is time), The Witcher 3 came out all the way back in 2015, it continues to be one of the best RPGs around over a decade later. While it's definitely exciting to know there's a slate of upcoming CD Projekt games in the works, I'm happy to have some big reasons to return to The Witcher 3 thanks to the remaster and the upcoming DLC. So, if, like me, you can hardly wait to experience a new adventure with The Butcher of Blaviken and you find yourself wanting to learn more about what's in store in Songs of the Past, read on as I breakdown everything you need to know about the expansion.
The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past release date specualtion
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past release date is slated for sometime in 2027.
The 2027 launch window was revealed when the expansion was first announced, but we're still awaiting a firm release date. With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered landing on September 29, 2026, and The Witcher 4 "targeting" a 2028 release, Songs of the Past looks set to bridge the gap between the two sometime next year.
While we'll have to wait it out for an official update on the release date, it would be pretty neat to see Songs of the Past arrive in May to mirror the original release of the base game all the way back in 2015.
The Witcher 3: Songs of the past platforms
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion is coming to PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X when it releases in 2027.
Since new content is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the remaster and Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red confirmed changes have been made to specs, with amended minimum requirements on PC, which are:
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past takes place in the new realm of Letten, an expansive region that CD Projekt Red says is a fully realized open-world "comparable in scope" to the sizable Blood and Wine expansion.
As detailed in the Gamescom 2026 Showcase Supercut video, Letten is yours to freely explore just like other regions in the expansive RPG, and is "packed with new quests, interesting characters, places to find, and monsters to find". The area is known as "the land of the plenty", with a lush, idyllic look and feel.
Said to be heavily inspired by the Polish and English countryside, with pagan-like architecture and customs, the world setting is "sheltered from the conflicts" that affect other parts of the continent.
The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine added a huge new region in the beautiful setting of Toussaint, which set the scene for a host of memorable questlines. To know Songs of the Past is echoing this scale is very exciting indeed. If you'd like a refresher on the Blood and Wine expansion, you can check out our original The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine review for more.
The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past story
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past's story follows Geralt as he travels to Letten to help his friend Dandelion with "a family matter".
With the Gamescom 2026 showcase giving us a look at a demo of the upcoming expansion, the new region is actually revealed to be Dandelion's homeland, and as the member of a noble family (Dandelion's real name is Julian Alfred Pankratz, with the title of Viscount of Lettenhove), you'll actually be able to visit the grand manor where the lovable bard grew up.
The footage shows all is not well at home, though, with black banners denoting signs of mourning, which speak to why Dandelion has returned after many years away.
While CD Projekt Red is keeping most of the story under wraps, the studio also teased that there's a dark secret lurking beneath the surface of Letten, and of course, we'll get wrapped up in it, too. Venturing to the Garden of Thorns, which is said to be the only flawed spot in the region that everyone avoids, you'll be joined by Dandelion's cousin Lilla as you go there to investigate an old Lettenhove family legend.
As the pair approach a thorny gate in the garden, Geralt remarks that Dandelion might be in it, which links to one very salient point: Dandelion is missing. As our guided hands-off demo of the expansion at Gamescom 2026 explores, Geralt had some kind of ominous dream after a wild night during local celebrations in a location known as Belleteyn. Upon waking, Dandelion is gone, and his absence leads the White Wolf to team up with Lilla and set out to the Garden of Thorns in search of his friend.
Interestingly, during a RedStream at Gamescom 2026, the team at CD Projekt Red said Geralt gets pulled out of retirement for another adventure, which seemingly suggests this takes place after the events of Blood and Wine.
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past gameplay
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past | gamescom 2026 Showcase Supercut - YouTube
We've gotten to see some work in progress for The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past gameplay thanks to the Gamescom demo, which not only shows off some very beautiful vistas that Geralt explores by boat and on the back of his trusty steed Roach, but also some combat in action.
With the visual improvements of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Remastered bringing to the idyllic setting of Letten, the Songs of the Past will also benefit from enhancements the remaster introduces to the combat system, with an updated camera and better targeting for more precision during encounters.
As you take new quests and explore the region, you can also expect to come across new enemies. When Geralt goes through the Garden of Thorns, we're introduced to a new monster in the Swarmion, a ghoulish-looking enemy that protects itself with a swarm of hornets.
While Geralt will once again have his swords and signs, during this combat encounter CD Projekt Red shows off Geralt's new chain tool. Operating much like a grappling hook, the chain latches onto the Swarmion so the witcher can yank the enemy closer and land a hit with his silver sword. But more excitingly, the chain also features a weak point system, and should you exploit it at the right opportune moment, you can execute some bloody finishers.
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is being co-developed by CD Projekt Red and Fool's Theory.
Known for isometric character-driven RPG, The Thaumaturge, Fool's Theory also provided support for the gameplay and tools programming for Baldur's Gate 3, and is also working with CD Projekt Red on the upcoming Witcher 1 Remake.
It's not often that you get an expansion of this scale for a game that was released over 10 years ago, but CD Projekt Red says it wouldn't have been possible without the RPG's remaster which launched in September 2026. With so many advancements in technology since 2015, it makes sense that the Remaster and its various overhauled features opened up the door to a shiny new expansion, too.
While you can snap up the remaster as a free upgrade if you already own the game (with the two previous expansions included at no additional cost), Songs of the Past will be a paid expansion. CD Projekt Red has yet to confirm The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past price, but I'll be watching out for more updates.
Heather Wald is the Evergreen Editor, Games at GamesRadar+. Her writing career began on a student-led magazine at Bath Spa University, where she earned a BA (Hons) in English literature. Heather landed her first role writing about tech and games for Stuff Magazine shortly after graduating with an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University. Now with almost seven years of experience working with GamesRadar+ on the features team, Heather helps to develop, maintain, and expand the evergreen features that exist on the site for games, as well as spearhead the Indie Spotlight series. You'll also see her contribute op-eds, interview-led features, and more. In her spare time, you'll likely find Heather tucking into RPGs and indie games, reading romance novels, and drinking lots of tea.
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