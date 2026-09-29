For the first time in 60 years, Sony will skip the huge convention it once used to reveal the PS5 logo because now it’s focusing on "technology geared to support creators"

Sony is skipping the Consumer Electronics Show in 2027, which marks the first time the PlayStation maker has not attended the show in its history.
As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, after only appearing at this year's show as part of its joint venture with Honda, Sony is skipping the 2027 event. A Sony spokesperson tells Bloomberg the decision is based on its current focus on "entertainment, intellectual property, and technology geared to support creators," adding, "We continuously and strategically evaluate our approach to events and communications based on the needs and priorities of our diverse business."
While CES isn't as big an event for PlayStation and games, Sony has been part of the show since its inception in 1967; it has been the site of historic announcements. Notably, in 1991 Sony announced the SNES PlayStation – and thus, the birth of the PlayStation – before Nintendo announced the following day it was not going forward with it; in 2020 Jim Ryan unveiled the PS5 logo, and in 2022 the PSVR2 and Horizon: Call of the Mountain were announced.
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Sony has seemingly been stepping back from these sorts of events, as the company hasn't been present at Gamescom – the world's largest gaming convention – since 2019, while Xbox and Nintendo have been a near-constant presence at the shows. In an era when PlayStation State of Play and PlayStation Showcase streams are drawing millions of viewers, it's very likely that whenever new PlayStation hardware is announced, it'll be at one of these shows.
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