Wardogs boss says balance is always guesswork and "we won't even get it right" by season 2

Wardogs boss Joe Brammer has spoken about balancing the popular FPS, admitting that it's something that has to be figured out in the long term, and probably won't even be worked out by season 2.
As with any game in its infancy, the only way to truly find out how balanced something is is for players to get into it. Fighting game players will discover infinites or other wild tech on day one that completely throws the community into disarray, Call of Duty players inevitably find the optimal loadout right away, and I'm sure MOBA players do something that I've remained blissfully unaware of. Wardogs has been rigorously tested, with the tactical FPS selling three million copies in just a few weeks, and naturally, the balance of it has been a constant point of discussion, with Brammer admitting "we definitely have a balancing issue."
Brammer now responds to a post from a user saying the early-game of Wardogs is a lot more fun due to the lack of "Level 4 armored chadded up Juggernauts," and they are personally looking forward to the incoming progress wipe. Brammer acknowledges this, saying "Almost as if the devs knew this and kept the season short while we balance it."
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Brammer says, however, "the big failure, was not balancing," because balancing a game is "always best guess and evolves with time" with the producer warning "we won't even get it right season 2." Instead, Brammer says the game's "failure was community servers and us not hosting official infantry and level cap servers."
But even with the issues, the team is determined to keep at it, as Brammer says, "It's an evolving situation, we're learning, adapting, improving, nerfing, buffing.. but all with the long term plan in mind."
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