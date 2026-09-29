Massive Lego Dragon Ball Shenron & Goku set revealed, and it's "just the beginning"

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It's a 1,764-piece monster

A man smiles while moving the Lego Shenron &amp; Goku set
(Image credit: Lego)

Toei fans assemble, because the first Lego Dragon Ball set has been revealed... and it's an absolute monster.

Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku is a for-adults display piece weighing in at almost 1,800 bricks, and it's 12.5 inches tall when built. It's due to launch on the Lego store this November 4, or November 1 if you have a free Lego Insider membership (basically, it earns you loyalty points and provides early access to products).

It looks as though this is simply the beginning, too; in the press release for Lego Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku, senior VP of product, marketing, and development at Lego (Federico Begher) suggested more was on the way.

"For decades, Dragon Ball has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world, and we’re thrilled to bring this iconic universe into the LEGO portfolio," he writes. "Together with Toei Animation, we have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the characters and stories that have made Dragon Ball so enduring, while giving fans a new way to experience and build the stories they love. The LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku set is just the beginning, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership inspires fans to explore the Dragon Ball universe through LEGO building and creativity."

It's unclear what those kits will be, though. The initial teaser focused on the Dragon Balls themselves (which led many, include us, to deduce Shenron was involved), so there's no telling what comes next. I wouldn't be surprised if Dragon Ball got the same treatment as One Piece; a host of all-ages playsets along with a few display pieces to rival the best Lego sets.

Anyway, it's nice to have a good look at Shenron & Goku after the kit was leaked earlier today. Seeing as we often have to wait days or weeks between teasers and the full reveal, it makes a change not being kept on the edge of our seat.

Will you be picking up this Lego Dragon Ball kit? Let me know in the comments below.

Want more cool builds? This fan makes incredible Lego Pokemon out of the most unlikely sets. As for savings on kits, it's worth checking out our guide to early Black Friday Lego deals; there are already some discounts floating around!

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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