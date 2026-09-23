"How does he keep doing it": Fan makes incredible Lego Pokemon out of the most unlikely sets

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The community is in awe

Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
(Image credit: Lego, The Pokemon Company)

The Lego community continues to blow my mind, because someone just made Slowpoke out of a Toy Story model using no extra parts… and it isn't the first time they've built Pokemon from the most unlikely sets.

Fan creator Minute_Food_2881 is at it again; after proving that you can turn a Lego pumpkin into the Millennium Falcon, they're back with a version of Slowpoke created from Lego Lotso Huggin' Bear ($39.99 at Lego) from Toy Story 3. This isn't just a "squint and it looks a bit like them" situation, though. It's a surprisingly accurate version of the Pokemon, from its peg-like teeth to derpy, spaced-out eyes.

My Slowpoke alternate build of the 43306 Lotso set. No extra pieces used.
 from r/lego

"How does he keep doing it," asks Powerful_Dog_6391 in the top-rated comment on the reddit thread revealing this build. Frankly, I want to know that too. Minute_Food_2881 has been turning unassuming Lego sets into something totally unexpected for years, and while they're best-known for making almost anything into a Millennium Falcon (be it Mario Kart, a 101 Dalmations puppy, or a dinosaur), they've also created a lot of Pokemon builds. They recently used a 3-in-1 Dolphin kit to make Articuno, for example, and before that it was Charmander from a pumpkin. They were even able to make numerous other Pokemon like Pinsir from Lego Eevee.

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Of course, they're not the only person making cool Pokemon models out of Lego. KraftyKoopa has spent most of this year creating incredibly accurate pocket monsters, with one for each month. This includes everything from Snorlax to Bulbasaur, with upcoming builds including Mew. These are deeply impressive, and some could rival the best Lego sets in terms of accuracy.

In short, this community is way too talented. With that kind of track record, I'm excited to see what it comes up with next.

In terms of official kits, a Lego Dragon Ball set has been officially teased, and clues suggest it could feature Shenron.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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