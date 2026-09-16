Lego reveals spooky new freebie, and it's the perfect addition to the best Halloween collection in years

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A killer design

Lego Scary Haunted Tree set on an aged wooden surface
(Image credit: Lego)

Lego just revealed a creepy free set to go with its Fall collection, and it's the icing on one of the best Halloween ranges we've had in years.

As its name would suggest, Lego Scary Haunted Tree looks as though it'd be more at home in a graveyard than your garden; it's all claws and wicked grins, with an obligatory crow to hammer home the eeriness of it all. (Its smile even glows thanks to a light-up brick.) While you won't be able to buy the model by itself, it's slated to be a 'gift with purchase' – in other words, you get it for free if you spend a certain amount at the Lego store. Reliable source Bricktap and user itsjustajoe on reddit suggest this Halloween set will be available with purchases totalling $100+ between September 21-30.

Because there are so many good spooky kits this year, I fear that'll be all too easy. For starters, Lego's rolled out a host of dangerously cheap yet very atmospheric sets… including a Lego pumpkin someone managed to turn into the Millennium Falcon. As if these weren't dangerous enough for our wallets, Lego has also started a new 'Halloween village' range. If you aren't familiar, Lego traditionally produces Christmas-themed sets for the Holiday season so that fans can make their own winter displays – and they're all kinds of heartwarming. Now it's doing the same for Halloween with the 'Midnight Valley' collection, and the first kit is Mayor Manor. This thing is wonderfully off-kilter like a Tim Burton movie, with an ominous but crumbling facade and a tree growing through the roof. It's also staffed by ghostly, glow-in-the-dark minifigures who look as though they want to invite you inside for dinner and a side of doom.

With the new Scary Haunted Tree, this year's Lego Halloween offerings are really testing my willpower like the best Lego sets before them.

Want to check the collection out for yourself? Here's everything in the 2026 Lego Halloween range so far.

If you can't wait for spooky season, there's plenty to get you in the mood; the Pokemon Halloween merch is super-effective, and Disney Halloween merch has been resurrected early.

  • See all the latest seasonal sets at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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