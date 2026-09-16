Lego reveals spooky new freebie, and it's the perfect addition to the best Halloween collection in years

Lego just revealed a creepy free set to go with its Fall collection, and it's the icing on one of the best Halloween ranges we've had in years.
As its name would suggest, Lego Scary Haunted Tree looks as though it'd be more at home in a graveyard than your garden; it's all claws and wicked grins, with an obligatory crow to hammer home the eeriness of it all. (Its smile even glows thanks to a light-up brick.) While you won't be able to buy the model by itself, it's slated to be a 'gift with purchase' – in other words, you get it for free if you spend a certain amount at the Lego store. Reliable source Bricktap and user itsjustajoe on reddit suggest this Halloween set will be available with purchases totalling $100+ between September 21-30.
Because there are so many good spooky kits this year, I fear that'll be all too easy. For starters, Lego's rolled out a host of dangerously cheap yet very atmospheric sets… including a Lego pumpkin someone managed to turn into the Millennium Falcon. As if these weren't dangerous enough for our wallets, Lego has also started a new 'Halloween village' range. If you aren't familiar, Lego traditionally produces Christmas-themed sets for the Holiday season so that fans can make their own winter displays – and they're all kinds of heartwarming. Now it's doing the same for Halloween with the 'Midnight Valley' collection, and the first kit is Mayor Manor. This thing is wonderfully off-kilter like a Tim Burton movie, with an ominous but crumbling facade and a tree growing through the roof. It's also staffed by ghostly, glow-in-the-dark minifigures who look as though they want to invite you inside for dinner and a side of doom.
With the new Scary Haunted Tree, this year's Lego Halloween offerings are really testing my willpower like the best Lego sets before them.
Want to check the collection out for yourself? Here's everything in the 2026 Lego Halloween range so far.
LEGO®
Halloween Pumpkin Lantern
UK: £24.99 at Lego
This is one of the smallest and most affordable sets at just 323 pieces, but it makes every single brick count. This just screams Halloween with that wonky Jack-o-Lantern smile, spider, and ghost. I'm really tempted to add this to my office desk.
UK: £99.99 at Lego
My favorite of the Lego Halloween range looks as though it's the start of a new collection, and considering how atmospheric it is, I can't wait to see what comes next. It's like a distillation of everything that made the old Lego Haunted House work.
UK: £34.99 at Lego
We get Christmas wreaths, so why not a Halloween equivalent? This cute design should add a little Fall fun to your decor. It's easy to spot the Jack-o-Lantern, bat, and ghost figures hidden amongst the foliage, but what ties it all together are the more subtle spooky elements like tiny pumpkins, bones, and spider-webs.
LEGO®
Halloween Skull Candle
UK: £17.99 at Lego
Want your room or office setup to look like a creepy apothecary or witch's study? This ominously floating skull that's been turned into a candle holder should do the trick.
UK: £17.99 at Lego
It's not strictly a Halloween kit, but the skull-like design and thoroughly autumnal color-palette is enough for me to include it. Plus, c'mon. It looks fantastic.
UK: £109.99 at Lego
Again, this one isn't a 'Halloween' set and is actually made to celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead. However, the skeletal La Catrina fits in really well with the above.
If you can't wait for spooky season, there's plenty to get you in the mood; the Pokemon Halloween merch is super-effective, and Disney Halloween merch has been resurrected early.
- See all the latest seasonal sets at Lego
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.