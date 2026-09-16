Whenever I think of the fall season with its pumpkin spice lattes, orange leaves, and general cozy vibes, I think Gilmore Girls - and so must Mattel.
The name behind some of the best toys of every generation has announced an official Gilmore Girls Polly Pocket compact featuring a tiny replica of some of Stars Hollow's most iconic places, and the cozy vibes are unmatched. You've naturally got the town's gazebo, Doose's Market, and even a tiny recreation of Luke's Diner with a big mug of coffee waiting for Lorelai to snatch up. Lane, Jess, and Dean can all be found throughout the adorable plastic town replica, and if I could shrink myself and join them, I would.
I sadly can't follow Rory's pals during their tiny day-to-day business, but I can pre-order the set for $30 / £28 via the Mattel Creations when it's available on September 22, 9 AM PT later this month.
Unlike some of the past Polly Pocket compacts based on TV shows, this release remains a Mattel Creations exclusive. With that in mind, I recommend bookmarking this page and getting your account prepared ahead of its September 22 pre-order date to ensure you don't miss out.
I must admit something before I blether on about this adorable Gilmore Girls toy set - I'm a recent convert of the show. For years, I put off watching Lorelai and Rory's escapades as the single mother-daughter friendship was a bit too close to home, but I've now come to binge the show, and I can't imagine my life without it.
Mere hours before I learned of this toy's existence, I ordered a set of official Gilmore Girl sheets for my bed. That's how deep my new Stars Hollow-obsession goes, and you can bet I'll be pre-ordering this as soon as I'm able, particularly for that tiny Luke Danes figure. Luke is arguably my favorite character, as he's not just a hunk, but his pessimistic rants are comedic perfection. To see him in a tiny Polly Pocket form, with even his plaid shirt and backwards cap included, is incredible. While his little smile is not very Luke, Mattel has captured his likeness perfectly in this tiny toy.
Of course, Luke is not alone, as what Gilmore Girls toy would be complete without the Gilmore Girls themselves, Lorelai and Rory? Rory is found in her Chilton uniform, meanwhile, Lorelai is featured in one of the outfits she actually wears in the show. One that's still trendy all these years later, might I add.
I'm a bit sad that there are only three figures in total, as it doesn't feel like Gilmore Girls without Emily. Not to mention, while you've got even Luke's apartment above the diner (featuring an image of Jess), some of Jackson's vegetables, and even a sign for Kim's antiques, there's no version of Emily and Richard Gilmore's Hartford house.
The show is full of iconic locations, so it would have been hard to include them all. However, it feels like a missed opportunity not to include a little recreation of the Gilmores' dining room, particularly as the Friday night dinners are a key part of the TV series. Though I have a feeling that even the tiny plastic Lorelai is happy that it's not included.
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If Mattel ever decides to release a follow-up to this set, I'd be overjoyed to see versions of Hartford, Lane's apartment, Patty's School of Ballet, and naturally, the Dragonfly Inn. But even with their omission, this set is an adorable piece of merch that any fan should jump on before resellers do.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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