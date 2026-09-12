BlizzCon 2026: Everything announced as Blizzard reveals StarCraft, Diablo 5, a new World of Warcraft game, and more

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World of Warcraft: Forever gameplay trailer World of Warcraft: Forever | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's a wrap on BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony!

World of Warcraft: Forever gameplay details (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar I've got a bunch of new gameplay details for World of Warcraft: Forever for you: Will feature original zones, but expanded

Will introduce new zones: Mount Hyjal, Riverglades, and Zephras Isle

Forever brings new dungeons, raids (10 & 20 player), skills, talents, races, and class combinations.

Skybourne is a brand new playable race

Over 1000 new quests; new items, professions, reputations, graphics, and world visuals

You'll stay at level 60 indefinitely

Story is set within Year One of Vanilla

WoW Forever will find new ways to progress without needing to push the level cap, Blizz wants to keep players together.

World of Warcraft: Forever revealed – out this year (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar It's been rumored for years, and Blizzard has finally confirmed it: World of Warcraft Classic Plus is real – and it's called World of Warcraft Forever. New announcement: World of Warcraft: Forever

World of Warcraft: Forever launches November 4, 2026

Beta starts this Thursday, September 17

"A new beginning that never ends", says Holly Longdale, VP of Blizzard

Forever lives alongside the Vanilla and Classic game, isn't replacing either game

Designed to capture the feel and vibes of what WoW captured when it was introduced over two decades ago

World of Warcraft 3 is getting a new campaign (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Blizzard just announced that a new campaign is coming to 2002's Warcraft 3, and that it's going to be available today! Here's the details: New campaign: Forsaken Kingdom

Details the The fall of Lordaeron

Over 30 hours of gameplay

New graphics mode added

New neutral hero – Forsaken Paladin

World editor improvements

24-unit selection

World of Warcraft: The Last Titan expansion releases 2027 (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Blizzard says it isn't ready to reveal too much about The Last Titan, the final expansion of the ambitious Worldsoul Saga. Game director Ion Hazzikostas did intro a short teaser trailer, and noted that more information will follow once the studio is clear of the Midnight - Eclipse patch. Hazzikostas says that The Last Titan is a "culmination of over two decades of World of Warcraft" and that the expansion will "lay the groundwork for what comes next" for the MMO. Oh, and better still: World of Warcraft: The Last Titan will launch in 2027.

(Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas is here to announce what the future holds for its MMO. The Worldsoul Saga is set to conclude with the Last Titan expansion, but the Midnight era isn't over just yet. "From here on out, it's all gas – no brakes," says Hazzikostas, announcing the next major Midnight patch, titled 'Eclipse'.

New Hearthstone expansion announced (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Blizzard announced a new Hearthstone expansion called Reign of the Black Empire. Go into Azeroth's past to fight the old gods

Merge two cards to created "busted combos"

Updated Journal is coming, connecting larger narrative beats

2v2 Hearthstone is coming as a mode

Launches October 20 In addition, the Monk class is also coming to Hearthstone in March 2027. There's a lot going on in Hearthstone's tavern, it's quite impressive.

Diablo 5 Announced! (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Diablo 5 is officially in development. Diablo 5 pictures a world where Sanctuary has fallen, where "Diablo has won". The game is in early development, with Blizzard confirming that its release window is Spring 2029. The team adds: "At the heart of Diablo 5 is the simple question: What must you become when the world has already fallen"

A new Diablo 4 class is coming in 2027 (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Well, it's about time! Blizzard revealed that the Amazon class is finally making its way to Diablo 4, featuring the iconic Javelin weapon. The Amazon class pack is expected to land in the first half of 2027.

Diablo 4 is coming to Switch 2 (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar The leaks and the rumors are true. Diablo 4: Age of Hatred Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 15. The Age of Hatred collection includes the Diablo 4 base game, the Vessel of Hatred expansion, and the latest Lord of Hatred expansion.

Blizzard celebrates 30 years of Diablo (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Blizzard is going big for Diablo's 30th anniversary. The studio already announced that a Diablo animated show is in development with Netflix, but that's only the beginning: New Diablo 4 season, Season of Hell Legacy, launched September 15 –

The season is led by a returning Deckard Cain.

You'll face off against all three Prime Evils to earn special rewards

It's a big 30th anniversary celebration

Overwatch Season 5 sounds massive (Image credit: Blizzard) There's more coming to Overwatch Season 5 next month than a new vampire hero. Blizzard just confirmed that some massive changes are inbound. There's a new map, unvaulted battle pass content, Dokiwatch is coming back, and there's some major hero reworks – "two of the most requested" says Blizzard. Roadhog is seeing his abilities given a major overhaul to make them less annoying to play against (Blizzard's words, not mine) and the biggie: Sombra is turning into a Support character! And if that weren't enough: Another hero will be inbound in Season 6, as well as a whole host of new heroes and systems further in the future which Blizzard is yet to detail. Very exciting.

Overwatch (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar A lot of things have changed in the video game industry since Overwatch made its debut in 2016, but here's one that hasn't: Blizzard still makes world class cinematic trailers for its hero reveals. An exceptionally lengthy and very gorgeous animated short showcased a mini-adventure, the sort that makes you wonder how a single-player Overwatch game never got off the ground. Anyway, I'm getting distracted: Blizzard just revealed a new hero, Doctrine. The next Overwatch Hero is called Doctrine

Doctrine is a vampire, Overwatch-style

Doctrine is a support Hero

"Rush through battle shrouded in darkness, while his drone heals allies"

Their special ability is Infuse, which transforms your next ability

Doctrine is launching next month with Season 5

Watch the StarCraft reveal trailer STARCRAFT | Announce Cinematic | Dominion - YouTube Watch On Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Here's the first official blurb for the new StarCraft game: "The sons and daughters of the Dominion answered the call when mankind needed them most. Their courage held the line. Their sacrifice brought us another day. Now the call comes to you. Carry their strength forward. No matter the cost. Join the Dominion."

StarCraft is coming in 2030 (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Information was exceptionally light on the ground for the new StarCraft game in-development at Blizzard Entertainment. Here's what we do know: The game is called StarCraft

StarCraft is an open-world shooter

You're a grunt soldier fighting against the returning swarm

The StarCraft release date is set for 2030

No gameplay was shown, but the reveal cinematic is a delight.

"We are here to make StarCraft, and it's about damn time!" (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Dan Hay arrived at BlizzCon 2026 to announce the long-awaited return of StarCraft, some 16 years after the release of StarCraft 2. But this isn't an RTS – "it's something new, an open world shooter where every step is earned," says Hay. "We are here to make StarCraft, and it's about damn time!"

Blizzard partners with Netflix (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Blizzard announced that it has entered a new partnership with Netflix to develop a Diablo animated series. No release date was given, but the Blizzard president did tease that there's more to come: "It's in development on a new animated series for Diablo with Netflix. And as a big Diablo player myself, and I'm very excited to see this project come to life. Diablo is just the beginning. To our Overwatch community, to our Warcraft community... just know, there are great discussions being had."

Heroes of the Storm leads the way (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar It's time for the first BlizzCon 2026 announcement after a lengthy intro from Blizzard president Johanna Faries. The first announcement: Xal'atath is coming to Heroes of the Storm. Faries says "thank you for caring about this game" and teases that a new hero is on the way in "the near future".

BlizzCon 2026 is live (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar BlizzCon 2026 is officially underway. Blizzard has kicked the event off with an exceptionally lengthy cinematic which includes Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft – should that give you any indication of what to expect here. Johanna Faries, Blizzard president, is on stage to speak to the "bonds" which connect Blizzard and its communities. "On behalf of everyone at Blizzard, thank you for being here."

BlizzCon 2026: 5 Minute Warning (Image credit: Blizzard) BlizzCon 2026 is about to begin, which means the performance art piece that's been running on the Blizzard YouTube channel for the last hour has just one more song to play. I hope you've enjoyed following our predictions in the pre-show, and don't forget to let me know what your favorite announcements from BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony are!

BlizzCon 2026: StarCraft Predictions (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Rumor has it we will finally see the long-awaited return of StarCraft at BlizzCon 2026. However, it won't be a sequel to 2010's StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty – in fact, reporting suggests it won't even be a real-time strategy game. What I suspect we will see at BlizzCon 2026 is a brand new StarCraft third-person shooter, with development led by Dan Hay. The former creative director and executive producer of the Far Cry series has been at Blizzard for a number of years now, and it's this rumored project that many suspect he is leading. Whether it's real, how much will be shown, and how far along it is in development remains to be seen. Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to find out now – BlizzCon 2026 officially kicks off in 15 minutes. Wildcard Prediction: If a StarCraft Shooter is in development, it'll land as an Xbox Series X console exclusive.

BlizzCon 2026: Overwatch predictions (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar Had you asked me back at BlizzCon 2023, I'd have probably told you that it would be the last year that Overwatch ever featured at one of these events. The Overwatch 2 era was a disaster for Blizzard, and there was a time where it really did feel as if the iconic hero shooter was on its last legs. I have to give a massive amount of credit to the Overwatch development team. They have worked tirelessly to get the game back on track, and I think it would be difficult to argue with the assertion that the version of the game which exists today is the best that it's been in years. The community is back on Blizzard's side, the content updates have been solid, and it feels like Overwatch has found new life. So, what does that mean for Overwatch at BlizzCon 2026? I suspect that Blizzard will unveil a new hero, offer up some nice community incentives, and try to get out of this thing without stepping on a rake. Wildcard Prediction: We know that movie and TV is of massive importance to Xbox right now, so perhaps we'll learn that an Overwatch: Animated Series is finally moving forward into production.

BlizzCon 2026: WoW Classic predictions (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+ World of Warcraft: Classic could be where we see one of the more significant announcements out of BlizzCon 2026. The game launched in 2019 – designed as a faithful recreation of WoW Vanilla, albeit running on modern infrastructure. Blizzard followed this with The Burning Crusade Classic, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Cataclysm Classic, and last year's Mists of Pandaria Classic. The problem facing Blizzard is two-fold: firstly, the release of Classic expansions inches ever-closer to modern World of Warcraft territory; and secondly, with every expansion release, WoW: Classic moves further away from the original Vanilla experience it was designed to recapture. That's no doubt why Blizzard introduced WoW Classic: 20th Anniversary Edition in 2024 – retaining most features from the 2019 Classic release albeit with certain quality-of-life updates. This leaves Blizz at something of a crossroads, and I suspect we'll learn at BlizzCon 2026 which direction it intends to take. There's long been rumors that Blizzard will introduce a brand new expansion for World of Warcraft: Classic, one which would effectively develop the game beyond The Burning Crusade-era were it being made from scratch today (rather than push into Wrath of the Lich King territory as Blizzard did back in 2008). It would be an exceedingly bold experiment, and one I'd love to see Blizzard attempt. Wildcard Prediction: World of Warcraft: Classic Plus isn't just real but the closest thing we're ever going to get to a 'World of Warcraft 2'

BlizzCon 2026: WoW Predictions (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+ BlizzCon 2026 is going to be a big year for World of Warcraft. I can feel it in my bones. At BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced the Worldsoul Saga. It was an unprecedented moment, a multi-expansion narrative arc that was designed to celebrate the MMO's 20th anniversary and set up its world for the future. The War Within hit in 2024, with Midnight landing in 2026. Swipe to scroll horizontally WoW Expansion List by Release Date Burning Crusade 2007 Wrath of the Lich King 2008 Cataclysm 2010 Mists of Pandaria 2012 Warlords of Draenor 2014 Legion 2016 Battle for Azeroth 2018 Shadowlands 2020 Dragonflight 2022 The War Within 2024 Midnight 2026 The Last Titan TBC I suspect that Blizzard vice president Holly Longdale will use the Opening Ceremony stage to detail the topline improvements coming to the Midnight era (expect this to be community-focused, rather than heavy on content – that's what the deep-dive panels across the weekend are far) before The Last Titan is given a firm (2028) date and overview. Blizzard legend Chris Metzen helped announce the Worldsoul Saga back in 2023, but we've seen very little of Warcraft's executive creative director since. I'd love to see him out on stage again today. Wildcard Prediction: Blizzard announces World of Warcraft is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2027.

Diablo 4: BlizzCon 2026 predictions (Image credit: Blizzard) Josh West Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+ Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has been pretty clear that she wants to see more of Xbox's biggest franchises faster. I have to wonder what that means for one of Blizzard's biggest. Diablo 4 launched in 2023, and became the fastest-selling game in Blizzard Entertainment history. The first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, landed in 2024 and was later followed by 2026's Lord of Hatred. Under ordinary circumstances, I would say that it's far too soon for any significant content updates. But wonder whether we'll get a tease of what's to come next. I'd wager that Blizzard will announce that there will be one final expansion – perhaps setting up an encounter with the third Prime Evil: Baal, the Lord of Destruction – before the series pushes towards the next numbered instalment. Wildcard Prediction: If Asha Sharma appears and utters a "Diablo 5" incantation, then somebody is going to owe me a beer.

BlizzCon 2026: Have your say

What to expect from BlizzCon 2026 (Image credit: Blizzard) Blizzard deciding to bring BlizzCon back for 2026 is a big deal. The in-person event has been inactive for the last two years, and comes at a time where the publisher is working through the impact of redundancies across all of its development teams following the Xbox Reset implemented in July. The reason BlizzCon matters is that it's the one moment of the calendar year where all of the Blizzard universes collide – where a typically secretive company is willing to open up its doors and give players a peek into the future of Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) When I attended BlizzCon in 2023, Blizzard unveiled The Worldsoul Saga – an unprecedented three-expansion run for World of Warcraft. Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred was revealed, as were new heroes for Overwatch and the Cataclysm expansion for WoW Classic. Like I said, BlizzCon goes hard. I'm expecting big things from BlizzCon this weekend. The Opening Ceremony will almost certainly bring word from Blizzard president Johanna Faries and Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, offer major reveals for Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft, and perhaps the 10 year wait for new StarCraft will finally end.