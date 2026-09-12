"It really is accepting of of everybody": How Games Done Quick uses community to make a difference

Games Done Quick, the charitable speedrunning event that's raised $62M for charity, broke new ground this year by hosting a live event at Gamescom 2026.
Players from all over assemble to race through titles at breakneck speed, cheered on by an audience in the Koelnmesse for the first time. I'm lucky enough to be in that audience briefly and speak to GDQ business director, Ashley Farkas, to learn more about the initiative's special brand of person-first magic.
"It is [about] people who are coming together for a cause they care about," Farkas explains, highlighting the "effort, love, attention, you name it" brought to GDQ by its community. From employees and runners to the audience, both physically in attendance and watching online, "they're putting all of that into this event or this cause, and it really does make a tangible difference."
The charity element has always struck a chord with me. Watching talented people play video games to tight deadlines using inventive methods is a thrill all of its own, but the way GDQ has combined this with raising funds for causes like Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation adds speaks to a wider calling among those involved. "That's the power of the community over more than a decade, being able to make change in the world," Farkas tells me.
Having raised so much money for charity, I ask Farkas where GDQ can go from here. "I don't think I could realistically set an expectation because the community is going to do whatever it can do, right? Like we're going to innovate, we're going to try to figure out what is the next fun thing we can do, and for us, it's not really about one specific statistic over another. It's really just about asking 'how can we continue to bring people that are genuinely wonderful human beings together to support wonderful causes?', and figuring out new ways to do that."
Charity fundraising exists in many forms and serves numerous causes in video games, but Games Done Quick has established itself as a figurehead in a specialist area, more for its methods than beneficiaries. "Fundraising can kind of feel transactional and peer-to-peer," Farkas begins. "And so for us, we want to create more of that experience in whatever it is that we're doing. You've seen GDQ ambassadors in the past, so that's something that we want to maybe work with more creators [on] and have new things that people can be a part of. I think that's one of the realistic things that we can put some energy and effort towards."
Stronger together
There are many GDQ events now, from the more traditional Summer Games Done Quick to this weekend's Frame Fatales, which focuses on feminine-presenting speedrunners. Diversity is a core component of the organization's MO, and is exemplified by its wide-ranging community. As a long-time viewer, it's often been the case that donations read out during events contain supportive messages for marginalized groups, such as the Trans community, something I put to Farkas.
"People feel really hurt in the world when they feel they don't belong," she states. "I feel incredibly fortunate to work for a place that has created somewhere safe, where you can show up to one of our events authentically as who you are and not be afraid or scared or anything [...] and that is something that is genuinely unique to this particular community because it really is accepting of of everybody."
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As someone who loves watching Games Done Quick, I'm inspired by the range of runners at its many shows. In 2020 when we all went inside, streaming and hanging out virtually became vital lifelines for many of us. GDQ adapted to it with impressive application, and community members all around the world were able to perform speedruns from remote setups. The new system further highlighted the significance of the people involved. As Farkas puts it, "we wouldn't have a show if we didn't have runners and community and volunteers. Like, there's so many people. It's not just our staff, right?"
As I leave Koelnmesse hall, I'm left thinking about that word 'community' and its relevance to Gamescom as a whole. People from all around the world attend this convention to share in the love of video games and the sub-cultures around them, so Games Done Quick feels right at home here. Ashley Farkas told me she wants to thank everyone for the part they play in GDQ, and I feel compelled to do the same, as the feeling of belonging is so very special, and despite me being hundreds of miles from where I live, I feel at home here, and I'm willing to bet I'm not the only one.
Ever since playing Bomberman ‘94 back when I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with video games and the way they transport players to pixelated paradises. Starting out in the meme mines of UNILAD Gaming back in 2018, I’ve made videos from reviews to interviews, and everything in between, for GAMINGbible, FGS and now GamesRadar+. I’m also an experienced news and features writer, always willing to get my hot takes on the page. A fan of RPGs my whole life, I believe Chrono Trigger is a masterpiece, the Like a Dragon series is incredible, and Persona 5 Royal is the best game ever made.
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