GDQ's first ever Games Done Queer event already raises over $11,000 thanks to Donkey Kong and hot dog-making speedruns, with Halo CE and Deltarune still to come

Games Done Quick is back for more speedy, charity-fuelled runs

Games Done Quick (GDQ), the wonderful speedrunning event that's raised millions for charity over the years, is back in a new form: Games Done Queer (also GDQ, but gay.) And the livestreamed event has already raised over $11,000 in its second day thanks to speedruns that break Diddy Kong Racing, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, and see hot dogs made in record time.

You can see the full Games Done Queer schedule here, which kicked off on October 31st and will run until November 3rd. The first leg of the fundraising event has already seen one streamer go really out of bounds in Diddy Kong Racing, to the point where they were essentially barrel rolling through the void, while another took their skills into horror cooking sim Kiosk to assemble hot dogs and burgers as fast as possible.

