GDQ's first ever Games Done Queer event already raises over $11,000 thanks to Donkey Kong and hot dog-making speedruns, with Halo CE and Deltarune still to come

Games Done Quick (GDQ), the wonderful speedrunning event that's raised millions for charity over the years, is back in a new form: Games Done Queer (also GDQ, but gay.) And the livestreamed event has already raised over $11,000 in its second day thanks to speedruns that break Diddy Kong Racing, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, and see hot dogs made in record time.

You can see the full Games Done Queer schedule here, which kicked off on October 31st and will run until November 3rd. The first leg of the fundraising event has already seen one streamer go really out of bounds in Diddy Kong Racing, to the point where they were essentially barrel rolling through the void, while another took their skills into horror cooking sim Kiosk to assemble hot dogs and burgers as fast as possible.

Still to come are speedruns for Hi-Fi Rush, Rift of the Necrodancer, Sonic Adventure, Deltarune, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Untitled Goose Game, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (I'm assuming that's down to how fast you can skip Fi's dialogue), and Halo: Combat Evolved. The entire thing is live on Twitch.

All proceeds from Games Done Queer are going toward Lambda Legal, an organization that fights for the legal rights of LGBTQ+ people in the USA where, err, things aren't looking great right now.

"It's been pretty tough recently, so we're getting together for a good cause, but also having fun. And I think those two go together, and both halves of that are really important," event organizer Rae Brusky told PC Gamer. "There's entire sections of the US where I just don't feel safe going anymore," though Brusky also hopes this weekend can be a "break from all of the awfulness," too.

