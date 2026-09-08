How to watch the Nintendo Direct for September 2026 and what time it starts

September is one of the most exciting months for Switch 2 and Switch owners, as we have a new Nintendo Direct on the way, hot on the heels of the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. That's right: we have two back-to-back Directs, folks. However, while I personally love all things Zelda, when it comes to new upcoming Switch 2 games potentially being announced, I'd say the main September 2026 Nintendo Direct is the one you really don't want to miss.
The upcoming presentation will be focusing on Switch 2 games launching this winter. And considering how there are still some big titles releasing this year without firm dates (looking at you, The Duskbloods), I'm expecting it to be a show with a slew of important reveals. Then, of course, there's a high chance of even more new games being announced for Ninty's hybrid console too, be they long-awaited ports or some surprising indie games.
We will be reporting live for the main showcase following the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. But if you want to tune in to the presentation and watch it for yourself in real-time here is everything you need to know about how to watch the September 2026 Nintendo Direct.
The upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and will be approximately 45 minutes long.
Below, I've listed all the start times per region:
7:00am PT
10:00am ET
3:00pm BST
4:00pm CEST
After the Nintendo Direct, there will also be a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation, where you'll have the chance to look at some gameplay from a select number of titles that will appear in the main showcase. We don't know how long this Treehouse will be yet, but it can run from 20 minutes to over an hour. So I'd plan your time accordingly.
The Nintendo Direct for September 2026 will air live on Nintendo's YouTube channels simultaneously on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. So, all you need to do is pick the region that works best for you.
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What to Expect From the September 2026 Nintendo Direct
We know that the Nintendo Direct for September 2026 will be focusing on Switch 2 games launching this winter. So I'm guessing that we will see some new looks at Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch 2 Edition at the very least, since both of those have December release dates.
There are also a handful of big titles that still only have a 2026 release window that need to be slotted into the calendar, so I'm guessing we will also finally get release dates for the likes of The Duskbloods, the 007 First Light Switch 2 port, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steamght.
Like with most Directs, it is also a safe bet to assume that we will be getting some fresh game announcements. Nintendo's November and December calendars are currently a bit bare in terms of releases, so there is plenty of room for some exciting indies to grab the spotlight.
For more Nintendo goodness, check out our list of the best Switch 2 games to play right now
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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