How to watch the PlayStation State of Play for September 2026 and what to expect including Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

A new PlayStation State of Play is happening this week. In fact, Sony is airing two shows, with State of Play Japan to follow the main showcase. Here's how to watch the show and what we're expecting to see.
In typical Sony fashion, we only know about one game ahead of the showcase, with a new look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation confirmed to be closing out the first show. We just saw Square Enix's next major release at Gamescom last week, but it was a bit of a short look, so hopefully we get something a bit more substantial this time around.
We're also approaching Tokyo Game Show later this month, and fittingly, Sony is airing a new State of Play Japan presentation immediately following the regular show. This will feature "deep dives into upcoming games from game studios in Japan and Asia, including new gameplay, announcements, and more."
Last year's State of Play Japan featured announcements from Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, and Bandai Namco among others, so perhaps announcements from these publishers will be saved for the second presentation this time around.
As for what I think we'll see? Upcoming games like Rayman Legends Retold, Star Wars Galactic Racer, and Control Resonant feel like a good shout, while there will hopefully be some surprise announcements coming too. However, I can't say I'm expecting much from Sony itself.
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play September 2026 showcase
The PlayStation State of Play will air live on Thursday, September 3 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. Once the State of Play comes to an end, State of Play Japan will begin.
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Sony has not confirmed how long either broadcast will be however. Last September's State of Play ran for 40 minutes, while November's State of Play Japan was also 40 minutes long. I don't expect to see an 80 minute showcase, but there's a chance we get an hour-long event like the shows from February and June of this year.
Watch the State of Play steam here
State of Play | September 3, 2026 [English] - YouTube
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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