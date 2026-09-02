Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance shows off the new Boost mechanic, and every Devil May Cry fan is thinking the same thing

Capcom has released some more footage of Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance's new Boost Bracer mechanic, and Devil May Cry fans are all thinking the same thing.
The Capcom Showcase later this month surely has to show more of Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance, given that – outside of Mega Man: Dual Override and the Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC – Capcom's major releases for this year are all out. Ahead of it (and Tokyo Game Show) the devs are releasing some short videos showcasing the new mechanics featured in the upcoming expansion, notably the Boost Bracer, which will add new moves and skills to each of the game's 14 weapons.
The Boost Bracer gives you access to Boost Drivers, new attacks which in turn build up a meter which activates a Boosted mode. This mode gives you enhanced attacks, defense, and access to new combos to beat up monsters. This shows itself with an explosive flame effect on your weapon, which makes it look like a jet-propelled item of destruction, but this effect is also reminiscent of a specific weapon in another Capcom franchise.
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Devil May Cry's Nero uses a sword known as Red Queen, which has the Exceed system, which allows Nero to rev his sword up like a motorcycle because the Devil May Cry games are the sickest thing on the planet.
Naturally, fans made this connection right away, with one user saying, "Close enough, welcome back Nero!" Another notes that Capcom "literally just put Nero's Exceed in Monster Hunter. The mad lads." Meanwhile, others have seen the crossover potential right away, saying, "If you dont but[sic] a Red Queen weapon in the game as a collab quest you fallen, Capcom."
From the looks of things, Capcom will be releasing videos based on each weapon, with a Great Sword edition releasing today showing some ways the series' most iconic weapon will be boosted, and safe to say, some fans are excited by some of the new moves. One Monster Hunter content creator, Maple Syrup, shouts out the ability to use its offset slash twice in a row, saying, "THAT DOUBLE OFFSET OH MY GODDDD CAPCOM I’M PREGNANT."
Capcom is selling Monster Hunter Wilds with the energy of a man paddling up a waterfall: new 26GB demo lets you play the prologue for free after price drop to $40.
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