New Tides of Annihilation star isn't aiming to copy Baldur's Gate 3 actor Jennifer English, director says: "Both of them have their own unique style"

Upcoming action game Tides of Annihilation hit an unfortunate road bump in July, when it was revealed Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Jennifer English had to abdicate the lead role due to her health. Resident Evil Requiem star Angela Sant'Albano is now voicing Gwendolyn, but studio Eclipse Glow Games wasn't looking for the same kind of performance from the newer performer.
"We believe both of them have their own unique style, and we respect and we appreciate their different styles," Ary Chen, the game's director and co-CEO of the studio, told GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2026 via an interpreter. "And we think their communication is more about understanding or their interpretation of [the] protagonist."
Indeed, English has remained involved in Tides of Annihilation as an advisor. She was announced for the project back in early 2025, meaning she spent quite a bit of time molding Gwendolyn before having to step back.
This makes her perfect for guiding and assisting Sant'Albano into the game and what the hero requires. "We think their communication will also help Angela better understand or have her understanding of the protagonist," Chen adds.
Of course, English is a prolific voice actor, rising to prominence via Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3 but whose credits include Elden Ring and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. There's no replacing the experience and approach she'd bring. The best thing to do is let Sant'Albano, who most recently leant her voice to Grace in Resident Evil Requiem, do her thing.
We're still without a launch window, and given the casting changeover, it might be a while before we get one. Hopefully this is the last big hiccup, and the team can get on with making the best game possible.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.