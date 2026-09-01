GTA 6 lets players "forget it's a game" with all its choices, and that's what Rockstar lead Rob Nelson is most proud of: "It's up to you and what matters to you"

GTA 6, much like its predecessors, emphasizes player choice – and that's what has Rockstar Games most excited about its new Grand Theft Auto game, apparently.
Or, at least, Rob Nelson, current head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, is. When asked what he's most proud of regarding GTA 6 by YouTuber TGG, he makes as much evident and explains just how choice-heavy the game truly is.
TGG has Nelson's full response transcribed over on Twitter, and boy does it make Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto sound massive… as if the GTA 6 extended look didn't do so enough already.
"The way the whole thing works together, we've got a lot of very complicated systems working in an interconnected way," Nelson says. "You can forget it's a game that has been designed to try and work this way. I think it allows you to sort of roleplay as heavily or as lightly as you want to."
So, in other words, it's wildly immersive on top of emphasizing player choice – the perfect recipe for a good GTA, if you ask me.
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There's that "idea that you have a fair amount of choice now in terms of the way you can approach situations," as the Rockstar lead goes on to describe.
"You can still cause as much carnage as you can imagine. How does that make you feel if it has an impact on certain things? Do you still want to do it? Do you want to do it more? Do you want to do it less? Do you care at all? It's up to you and what matters to you."
GTA 6 is truly shaping up to be one of the most ambitious new games underway, it seems – if not the most ambitious, judging by Nelson's words here and everything else we've seen of the Rockstar project thus far.
As for its prospective online mode, though, TGG clarifies that the developers "didn't make any comment" on it… but something tells me that, when it presumably comes, it'll be as impressive as it is in GTA 5, and then some.
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