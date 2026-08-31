Avengers: Doomsday star Chris Evans says he returned as Steve Rogers because he feels "very at home with the role"

Chris Evans says it was a no-brainer to return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, given that he cares deeply about the role.
"I feel very at home with the role," Evans said during a panel at Fan Expo Boston. "I feel very not just comfortable, but precious. I care about the arc of all these characters, and we wouldn’t be doing it unless there was going to be a really interesting situation to put him in."
The actor is set to appear in both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the latter of which is out next year. You might recall that Steve Rogers received a pretty definitive ending in Avengers: Endgame, in which he declined returning to the future and went back into the past in order to have a normal family life with Peggy Carter.
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The first teaser showed Rogers cradling the baby they share. The second showed him handling Thor's hammer with ease, much to the God of Thunder's disbelief. Our only real clue as to how Rogers was able to return to Earth-616 is via Loki's TVA card, which he appears to be holding in the newest trailer.
Evans previously teased that "interesting situation," saying: "The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers. Their favourite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him. To them, that's what makes a hero, and that's someone who gets punched so many times but still gets up."
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
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