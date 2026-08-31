Naughty Dog says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is finished filming "ambitious" cinematic shoot: "Cannot wait to show you"

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"See you, space cowboy"

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet actor Tati Gabrielle smiles while brandishing prop weapon
(Image credit: Naughty Dog (via Twitter/Tati Gabrielle))

For everyone that feels like it's been decades since we got an new, original Naughty Dog game, I come bearing great news: the studio's upcoming sci-fi adventure game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has officially wrapped filming, marking a major development milestone.

The Uncharted and Last of Us studio shared the news in a Bluesky post featuring Tati Gabrielle, the actor behind Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet's main protagonist, Jordan A. Mun.

"'See you, space cowboy...'", reads the caption, a reference to the iconic manga and anime series Cowboy Bebop, which the game is heavily inspired by.

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"That is a wrap on the very ambitious Intergalactic cinematic shoot! This cast killed it! Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right!"

"See you, space cowboy..." That is a wrap on the very ambitious Intergalactic cinematic shoot! This cast killed it! Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right!

— @naughtydog.com (@naughtydog.com.bsky.social) 2026-08-31T18:28:43.352Z

Naughty Dog has said the game, which is set to kick-start a franchise, features the studio's "wildest, most creative story yet" and has the "deepest gameplay" out of all of its games, which is quite the claim. My only reservations so far have been related to Naughty Dog's caginess about a release date or window, and while we still don't have anything like that, it's good to see an explicit marker of development progression.

The story sets bounty hunter Jordan out on a mission to capture a legendary crime syndicate, but she's stranded on the alien planet Sempiria, which is cut off from all communications from the wider galaxy. That premise alone is intriguing enough, but what I'm more interested to see is Naughty Dog's take on the sci-fi bounty hunter trope.

As a longtime Naughty Dog fan going all the way back to the Crash Bandicoot games, and as someone whose introduction to manga was none other than Cowboy Bebop, I couldn't be more excited for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Even if the game doesn't defy convention as much as the studio has been teasing, I have no doubt there will be a rich emotional core at its story's center.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet "might need to be edited" to avoid "another Last of Us 2 situation," former Naughty Dog dev warns

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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