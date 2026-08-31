After parting with DC and Netflix, Zack Snyder sets world premiere for his 20-year passion project The Last Photograph

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The political thriller is set to premiere at TIFF

Fra Fee in The Last Photograph
(Image credit: TIFF)

The Last Photograph, Zack Snyder's passion project of over 20 years, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Per Deadline, The Last Photograph is set to make its world debut at TIFF on September 16. The movie stars Rebel Moon actor Stuart Martin as an ex-DEA operative who must search the South American mountains for his missing niece and nephew after their parents are murdered. He enlists the help of a war photographer (Fra Fee), who witnessed the slayings, and the two embark on a journey that blurs the line between reality and the surreal.

Snyder directs from a screenplay penned by longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad, based on an original story by Snyder. The cast includes Jackie Kay, Sergio Herrera, Marlon Moreno, Costanza Andrade, Gustavo Angarita Jr., and Carolina Henao.

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"The idea of taking a camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” Snyder told Deadline when the project was announced. "The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making."

Though Snyder's Norse mythology adult animated series Twilight of the Gods, and the untitled LAPD SWAT movie were both cancelled at Netflix last year, the filmmaker is set to direct the long-awaited remake of Escape From New York. A TV series based on 300, Snyder's 2006 epic historical action movie, is also still in the works.

Escape from New York does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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