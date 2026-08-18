Zack Snyder's new movie has been 20 years in the making, and the first trailer looks like nothing the Man of Steel director has made before

Zack Snyder has gone full horror in the first teaser for his upcoming movie The Last Photograph. The first look at the new movie looks unlike anything we've seen from the Man of Steel director before, usually best known for his highly stylized and ultra-violent visuals.
The Last Photograph looks much more grounded in its first disconcerting teaser, which begins with a sheep hung upside down as blood drips into a bucket. A series of shots follow featuring a man covered in dirt, someone cradling a rosary, and a blurred figure firing a gun. All of this is set to a pulsating electronic soundtrack, which builds across the 48-second trailer. Watch it below.
Described as an action-thriller, the movie follows an ex-DEA operative who goes on a mission to the South American mountains in search of his missing niece and nephew. He's joined on the journey by a war photographer who witnessed the children's parents being murdered.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
As teased by the first look, the lines between reality and the surreal start to blur as their journey takes them in unexpected directions. Stuart Martin and Fra Fee lead the cast.
The Last Photograph has been a long-gestating passion project for Snyder. The director has been working on it since the 2000s, with one version set to star Christian Bale and Sean Penn.
No release date has been announced yet. While we wait for more news, check out all the other upcoming movies on the way in 2026 and beyond.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox