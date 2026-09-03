A 2D pixel point-and-click indie game is getting the live-action treatment from the studio behind Sonic the Hedgehog

A movie based on the point-and-click adventure game The Drifter is on the way from Story Kitchen, the studio behind the billion-dollar Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise.
The Drifter, created by Australian indie game studio Powerhoof, follows an unhoused man named Mick Carter who, after abandoning his wife some years earlier, returns to his hometown for his mother's funeral and becomes trapped in a deadly time loop after witnessing a brutal murder. The player controls Mick and solves puzzles all while using a minimal inventory system.
Per Deadline, the project already has "top writers and directors" reaching out to sell their pitch. The report also suggests that Sony is coming in hot off the hype and anticipation for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie, which hits theaters on September 18.
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The Drifter was released in 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Steam, and won several Australian Game Developer Awards, including one for Game of the Year.
Story Kitchen is currently working on Prime Video's Tomb Raider series, as well as the live-action Life is Strange TV series, and a movie based on the point-and-click game Broken Sword. Movies based on A Just Cause and Streets of Rage are also in the works. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 began filming back in May.
The Drifter does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates. For even more, head over to our guide for all the upcoming video game movies.
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