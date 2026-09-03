How to get Onimusha Way of the Sword Power and Oni Stones

As you try to level up your abilities, you'll soon realize you need Power Stones and Oni Stones in Onimusha Way of the Sword. The former are needed for powering up your Basic Skills, including sneak attacks and your Oni Bow. The latter, meanwhile, are required more powerful Special Skills, which include your Oni Armaments. Both Onimusha Way of the Sword Power Stones and Oni Stones are found in the same sort of places, as I'll explain below.
How to get Oni Stones and Power Stones in Way of the Sword
Oni Stones and Power stones are both found in large black chests that can be found around the world in Onimusha Way of the Sword. Some of these can be found in your surroundings as normal, while others are revealed using your Oni Vision.
Smaller boxes that you find will never contain these Stones, and instead hold consumable combat items such as food for healing, or items that you can exchange for favor in order to level up your Way of the Sword Charms. So, to level up your powers, its important that you keep an eye out for the very special chests shown in the image at the top of the page. The easiest way to find them is to look out for treasure icons on your in-game map.
To find those which are hidden, keep an eye out for a blue glow coming from your Gauntlet as you explore the entire world not just Eastern Kyoto. Any time your Gauntlet glows blue, trigger Oni Vision, and you'll likely reveal the location of one of these chests.
Luckily, only early improvements require these rare stones, and you'll then only need to spend Red Souls to further level up your skills. These are obtained through all combat and are stored in your Gauntlet, so you'll probably find you have plenty spare when the time comes.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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