The Blood of Dawnwalker launches to "Mostly Positive" Steam reviews, as fans dub it an "RPG that captures what made both The Witcher and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines so special"

The Blood of Dawnwalker is finally here, and in just 11 hours or so, it's managed to rack up nearly 2,000 Steam reviews and a "Mostly Positive" rating.
It only launched yesterday evening (or night, if you're overseas like me), but a good few of us stayed up to see what Rebel Wolves, the studio headed by CD Projekt Red veterans, had in store with its exciting vampire RPG – and the verdict is that it's pretty good.
Unsurprisingly, the official Steam page shows countless reviews referencing The Witcher 3 and The Blood of Dawnwalker's unmistakable Witcher-y vibes… which is a great thing, actually.
As one review reads, "This is the most Witcher-not-Witcher game I've ever played. In other words, peak." The Witcher, peak? Indeed. Another adds, "Highly recommend it, especially if you are looking for an RPG that captures what made both The Witcher and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines so special."
Now that's a blend I can get behind myself, and it's clear that lots of people agree. Not everyone is 100% impressed, however.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Some folks are actually not enjoying The Blood of Dawnwalker, as per its "Mostly Positive" rating – the key word here being "mostly," of course.
"Tried to like this game," as one disappointed reviewer writes. "The music and setting are fantastic. Unfortunately the actual gameplay lets it down." Others echo this sentiment, while more point out that optimization is poor and they're facing performance issues and buggy behavior as a result.
"Really digging the vibe," one such review admits. "Story is interesting. Characters are interesting.. Sadly the optimization needs some work" Another says, "Given I meet the recommended requirements, this game runs poorly."
All in all, though, again, most of the feedback is quite positive – it seems that Rebel Wolves will just have a few wrinkles to iron out post-release, which isn't exactly unheard of nowadays.
I, for one, am genuinely enjoying the new RPG – and, thankfully, I've not run into any issues on PC myself just yet. Fingers crossed I (and you, should you play) don't.
Thinking about playing one of this year's biggest new games yourself? Read through our The Blood of Dawnwalker review to find out why we think it has "clear Witcher DNA."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more