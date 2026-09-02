Should you force feed your mother in The Blood of Dawnwalker?

The choice to force feed your mother Esme in The Blood of Dawnwalker is one of the first and toughest choices you'll have to make. It's a brutal decision wherein Coen's mom is refusing all food, but his father Pieter wants to keep her strength up or risk the wrath of Brencis, the vampire overlord who takes a disapproving view of weakness. Having played out both choices, I'll explain whether you should force feed her or not, and what the long-term consequences are.
Should you try to force feed Esme or say you won't feed her against her will in The Blood of Dawnwalker?
When Pieter decides to force feed Esme in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you're given three responses.
All right. Let's try.
I won't feed her against her will.
She's gone to mass before. (optional)
Picking the third option simply brings you back around to the choice between the first two options, and of those, I suggest that you don't try to feed her against her will.
Having played out both outcomes, there actually isn't a real difference between the consequences of both choices that I can see. If you try to force feed Esme, she ends up thrashing and knocking the food away regardless, and this all leads to the same outcome, wherein Coen is sent to obtain medicine for her.
So considering that she doesn't get fed either way and you end up in the same place, you might as well spare yourself the distressing sequence of trying to force her, and leave it be.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.