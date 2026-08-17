You'll be "quite easy to kill" in Blood of Dawnwalker during the day because Rebel Wolves didn't want "an overpowered protagonist"

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Good luck slaying the final boss right away

The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer screenshot of a closeup of Coen in the modern day
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz recently teased the legendary abilities players will need to possess if they want to kill the final boss right after the prologue, and now we have a little more context around why that's going to be such a humbling stretch goal. According to Tomaszkiewicz, you'll be "quite easy to kill" for about half of the time you're playing the game.

Talking to Edge Magazine for issue #427, Tomaszkiewicz says protagonist Coen's nature as a human-vampire hybrid makes him particularly vulnerable when the sun's shining. See, Coen is essentially a human during the day, stripped of most of the Vampiric powers that keep him safe when the sun goes down.

"When the sun goes down, he becomes a vampire and has vampire powers," Tomaszkiewicz says, adding that Coen's powers are dramatically nerfed during the day. That's very intentional and stems from Rebel Wolves' philosophy that overpowered heroes make for weaker stories.

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"He has some powers, but he is quite easy to kill. That was important for us, because we didn't want to create this overpowered protagonist – that makes it hard to tell stories. We wanted someone who can be hurt, can die, because those stakes are really important."

It sounds like Blood of Dawnwalker's combat will vary pretty significantly from day to night, but if you want your best shot at survival, you'll want to master its directional parrying system, which Tomaszkiewicz recently compared to Guitar Hero of all things.

I played The Blood of Dawnwalker for 4 hours, and this vampire RPG already exceeds its Witcher 3 comparisons.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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