You'll be "quite easy to kill" in Blood of Dawnwalker during the day because Rebel Wolves didn't want "an overpowered protagonist"

The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz recently teased the legendary abilities players will need to possess if they want to kill the final boss right after the prologue, and now we have a little more context around why that's going to be such a humbling stretch goal. According to Tomaszkiewicz, you'll be "quite easy to kill" for about half of the time you're playing the game.
Talking to Edge Magazine for issue #427, Tomaszkiewicz says protagonist Coen's nature as a human-vampire hybrid makes him particularly vulnerable when the sun's shining. See, Coen is essentially a human during the day, stripped of most of the Vampiric powers that keep him safe when the sun goes down.
"When the sun goes down, he becomes a vampire and has vampire powers," Tomaszkiewicz says, adding that Coen's powers are dramatically nerfed during the day. That's very intentional and stems from Rebel Wolves' philosophy that overpowered heroes make for weaker stories.
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"He has some powers, but he is quite easy to kill. That was important for us, because we didn't want to create this overpowered protagonist – that makes it hard to tell stories. We wanted someone who can be hurt, can die, because those stakes are really important."
It sounds like Blood of Dawnwalker's combat will vary pretty significantly from day to night, but if you want your best shot at survival, you'll want to master its directional parrying system, which Tomaszkiewicz recently compared to Guitar Hero of all things.
I played The Blood of Dawnwalker for 4 hours, and this vampire RPG already exceeds its Witcher 3 comparisons.
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