"This win was purely out of spite" – Fighting game icon SonicFox says winning Marvel Tokon's first major tournament was fuelled by catching flak for criticizing it

After catching flak for their opinions on Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, fighting game icon SonicFox has commented on their win in the game's first major tournament.
Marvel Tokon has been available for just over a week, and it has already had its first major tournament appearance at CEO 2026 over the weekend. The tournament had 1,057 entrants – the second-highest at the tourney behind Street Fighter 6's 1,110 – including the likes of Marvel vs Capcom legend Justin Wong, Leffen, and SonicFox, who would go on to win the tournament from Losers Top 8.
While SonicFox is best known for their domination of NetherRealm games like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, they were a big winner in Arc-Sys' previous tag-team fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ, so their win isn't too shocking, but this win also comes in the wake of their criticism of the new fighter.
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Back during the beta, SonicFox said the game "needs way more work still since so many decisions don't make a lot of sense," while adding that "The characters are genuinely pretty interesting, just heavily restricted by the game itself." Naturally, this inspired a ton of comments about SonicFox disliking the game being a skill issue, or using the fact SonicFox primarily plays the generally poorer quality Mortal Kombat games as an excuse to discredit their opinion.
After the CEO win, SonicFox took to Twitter to say "this win should definitely make people actually shut the fuck up and let me voice my opinions on the game" and that it's "delusion to believe that I don’t like a game because I can’t be 'good' at it." SonicFox then adds, "This win was purely out of spite" to those reactions to their opinion on the game.
Marvel Tokon has been struggling out the gate a bit. It launched with rough PC performance (which was swiftly patched by Arc System Works after the game's first weekend), a lack of Linux support, and a requirement for a PSN account, which locks players in certain countries out of the game entirely, resulting in the game sitting at Mixed Steam reviews. This includes seasoned players, like Sajam, who called it "one of the worst fighting game launches," while Maximillian ended up uninstalling the PC version of the game live on stream to grab a PS5 copy after issues with the port.
Meanwhile, analysts reckon the game's reported 485,000 copies sold mark could've been closer to a million had the PC version not had so many issues.
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Check out our Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls review to see how Arc System Works' latest stacks up.