GamesRadar+ Deal of the Day Digest

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The one discount you need to know about today

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(Image credit: Future)

Every day we're bringing you the biggest new gaming deals hitting the web, scouring the shelves for the greatest PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC savings before you've even made your first pot of coffee. Each discount has been vetted by our team of price checkers and reviewers to make sure you're getting the tech that matters at a price that actually saves you cash.

October 1

Metroid Ravenous

Metroid Ravenous gameplay screenshot captured on Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)
$59.88 at Amazon (was $69.99)Metroid Ravenous Guide

Nintendo loves to drop a $10 discount on its pre-orders at the moment, but these savings are scarce once the games actually hit the shelves. Metroid Ravenous is the latest Switch 2 exclusive to get this treatment, with early bidders receiving a sturdy saving ahead of that January 28 release date.

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Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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