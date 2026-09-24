Best early Black Friday retro deals 2026: Consoles, handhelds, and accessories I'd peek at ahead of the sales

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Black Friday retro deals might not be at the top of your list ahead of the sales, but I'd argue they should be. The annual event doesn't always deliver great discounts on consoles, handhelds, and accessories for your classic systems, but seeing as modern gaming hardware prices are spiralling upwards, now is the time to perhaps focus on getting the most out of the oldies.
Many of the best retro consoles, including modern remakes like the Atari 2600+ and retro handhelds like the Super Pocket, will undoubtedly pop up this Black Friday. Whether the prices will actually hit record lows remains to be seen, as even hardware for playing the classics hasn't been safe from RAMageddon this year. But, if there is a time to grab gadgets for playing old games, it's during the sale season, and if you're savvy, you can find savings ahead of time.
My personal strategy involves focusing on the Black Friday deals that will make a difference to your classic gaming experience, rather than gunning for the biggest discounts. For instance, if you've already got your OG systems, but just want to freshen up your setup, catching new retro controllers or even an HDMI upscaler at the right price will make a difference. With that in mind, here are some early deals to check out before Black Friday hits and some tips for when the big day comes too.
Phil Hayton
I've been covering the realm of retro consoles and how to play old games for years at this stage, and all of that knowledge is invaluable during sales like Black Friday. Every November, I find myself picking out worthwhile discounts for friends, family, and readers looking for classic gaming fix, and while 2026 is proving to be a tough year for hardware prices, I'm up for a '90s difficulty level challenge.
More often than not, 8Bitdo's older controller adapters tend to vanish from storefronts. The NES Retro Receiver is still around ahead of Black Friday, though, and I'd grab it while it's under $20 if you're looking to use new wireless gamepads with Nintendo's legendary console.
The Bluetooth Gulikit Elves 2 Pro is a phenomenal retro controller that covers a lot of bases, but this sneaky Amazon bundle throws in a Hyperlink 2 Fastest Wireless Adapter so that you can also use 2.4GHz on USB devices. Better still, you're paying less than the first listing that comes up at Amazon, so I'd absolutely consider this for your OG systems and DIY emulation setups.
Okay, technically, this Neo Geo Mini arcade machine isn't discounted, but I genuinely think you should consider it sooner rather than later. It's far cheaper than when it launched way back in 2018, but with the upcoming Neo Geo AES+ experiencing delays, players seeking an affordable way to play Metal Slug and King of Fighters could snatch these up before Black Friday.
The Pocket 5 is already cheaper than usual since it's getting discontinued, but Aliexpress has chopped a little extra off Retroid's excellent high-end handheld. There's a chance the portable won't be around this November, so it might be worth considering before the actual events kick off.
If you're looking for a way to connect your retro console to a modern TV or monitor, the OSSC is one of my go-to upscalers. It's technically a line doubler that uses RGB signals from your old systems to enhance resolution, and the technique results in pretty sharp visuals compared to traditional methods. It's currently sitting at the sort of price I expect to see during Black Friday, so it is worth checking out ahead of time.
Are retro deals really a thing during Black Friday?
As a retro gaming journalist and enthusiast who's also experienced more than a few Black Friday events in my lifetime, I'm always wary of the sales event. Yes, you can find new console contraptions, emulation handhelds, and accessories for less, but there's no guarantee you'll either find exactly what you're looking for or be able to grab gizmos for their rock-bottom prices.
I also want to stress that you shouldn't go hunting for original retro consoles from decades ago this Black Friday. That will only lead to either disappointment or potentially being scammed by third-party sellers who are pretending to discount vintage tech in line with the event to make out like you're getting a deal. If you're just starting your classic console journey, your best bet is to look for your desired platform second-hand and weigh up going rates, and the sale will be there for when you need accessories and add-ons.
Ultimately, even retro console remake deals are becoming a rarity during Black Friday, and even when I do see systems like the Atari 7800+ discounted, you're not getting a lowest-ever price. It's for that reason that I usually advise friends, family, and readers to focus on the smaller buys that add up to a bigger overall discount, with retro controllers, adapters, and cheaper handhelds usually serving up the more meaningful savings.
What retro gadgets are worth seeking out this Black Friday?
When Black Friday does kick off on November 27, 2026, I'd have a good think about improvements to your retro console setup. For instance, if you've been looking for a way to enhance old visuals on a modern display, the sale could be an ideal time to consider an HDMI upscaler, and my go-to options like the OSSC and the GBS-C (an absolute must if you're looking into how to play PS2 games), usually get meaningful discounts. If you'd rather stick to an even tighter budget, passthrough HDMI adapters will be in abundance too, but I'd check back here for advice on which dongles to go for.
While I've already highlighted retro controllers as a Black Friday highlight, you'd be surprised how a simple gamepad swap can freshen up your setup. If you're looking into how to play N64 games, the 8Bitdo N64 controller can help you cut the cord and make things feel that bit closer to the pricey 4K Analogue 3D, while brands like Retro Fighters have you covered with their StrikerDC, the Xbox-inspired Hunter, and the Defender, if you're looking into Sega Dreamcast, PlayStation, or Xbox pads, respectively.
If you'd rather use a modern pad you already own, you can absolutely do that by picking up an 8Bitdo Retro Receiver or BlueRetro adapter for less during the sales. I tend to find them at their lowest during Black Friday, and having even used the latter to pair a Switch 2 GameCube controller to the OG system wirelessly, I'd say it's one of the best purchases you could make this season.
There are absolutely other odds and ends that'll help you get the most out your old consoles too. I'd personally keep an eye out for more niche gadgets like the Summercart64, especially if you fancy playing Zelda ROM hacks to get you in the mood for the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake.
While that's a specific homebrew solution for N64 players, there are plenty of similar gizmos for consoles across all generations. Recently, I picked up a PSxMemCard Gen2 for my PS2, and not only does it have the power to act like 8,000 virtual memory cards (no, really), it comes with FreeMcBoot all set up and ready to go, just in case you fancy running DIY projects or bypassing pesky region locking.
As a sort of "nice if it's there", I'd also keep an eye out for HDMI plug-and-play systems and mini arcade machines. There's a chance they won't show up for the right price thanks to inflated component costs, but at the same time, legacy systems like the Sega Astro City Mini cabinets can end up discounted by resellers who are tired of holding onto stock. Again, your milage will vary, but I'll have you covered on what to buy and when as we sail into November.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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