Black Friday Alienware deals 2022: everything we expect from laptops, PCs, and more

Black Friday Alienware deals are going to be essential if you're looking to invest in a new rig this holiday season. We regularly see particularly strong discounts on these top of the range machines at Dell itself throughout the year, and those sales are typically even more valuable in November. Whether you're after a bigger saving on an older model, or some new price cuts on the latest releases, there's going to be something for everyone available.

These are some of the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs on the market, but we often find over $1,000 / £1,000 off even the most powerful of configurations. Because we've been tracking these sales all year, we know exactly what a good deal looks like when it comes to Black Friday - and when to pounce on a price drop.

From Aurora PCs to M- and X-Series laptops, we're expecting Dell's full range to get involved in this year's Black Friday Alienware deals. That means price drops on last year's machines but also discounts on the newest models, and all the latest components within them. In fact, we often see Alienware topping the charts in Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals, so we're excited to see what this year's offers have in store. Don't need a new PC? We're also looking forward to a range of discounts on monitors, mice, keyboards and headsets as well.

You'll find all our predictions for this year's sale just below, as well as the models and retailers you need to be watching out for.

When will Black Friday Alienware deals begin? Inline with the rest of this year's Black Friday gaming deals, official discounts will land on November 25. However, that's just the sales with the Black Friday label on them. We see many of the same prices popping up in the weeks leading up to the main event, and often most frequently over Thanksgiving week. That means it's well worth jumping on a price you like ahead of time - competition is lower and you've got more of a shot at that crashing flash sale.

What to expect from Black Friday Alienware laptop deals

There are two main Alienware laptop categories to look at in this year's sales; new and old. In the former camp we have the Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2, Alienware x14, and Alienware M15 R7. These are 2022 releases, and pack some seriously powerful components - but we have already seen price cuts shaking those MSRPs in recent months. At the cheaper end of the spectrum, we have the m15 R7 and the x14, the latest in Alienware's mid-range selection and a budget version of its premium line. We expect these models to fall between $1,299 and $1,499 / £1,299 and £1,499 in their entry level configurations come November.

The newer x15 R2 and x17 R2 will be a different story, though. These are some premium machines and will likely see their biggest discounts during flash sales on the day. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on Dell's own retail page here, as any three figure discounts will move particularly fast.

If you're after something a little cheaper, it's worth expanding your search to other retailers. Dell itself doesn't carry too much stock of its previous generation laptops, so the best Black Friday Alienware deals on the M15 R5/6 and the original versions of the x15 and x17 will likely be found at other retailers. Still, we've seen that M15 line drop under $1,000 for brief sales in the past, so there will likely be some excellent value here.

What to expect from Black Friday Alienware PC deals

Black Friday Alienware PC deals will land on the Aurora R10, R13 and R14 this year. The latter two models are the most recent but, despite being older, we still see regular discounts (and plenty of stock) when it comes to the R10 as well. We'd recommend taking a look at this model if you're after a cheaper 11th generation rig - after all, we've seen those prices crashing down in recent October sales. Despite being one of the best Alienware PCs on the market, this model often offers the best value overall.

The R13 and the AMD R14 are going to be priced a little higher in November, but recent discounts have still provided three figure savings in some cases. The biggest value is found in the mid-range here, as we often see higher value graphics cards and larger RAM sizes priced only slightly higher than entry level configurations when on sale. You'd do best to price match between retailers here, though, as there will be plenty of different versions floating around with different discounts on the day.

We're also expecting to see plenty more Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals, but if you're after more setup accessories, we'd recommend checking out everything we want to see in 2022's Black Friday gaming chair deals.