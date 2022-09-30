Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Black Friday gaming headset deals are just the best time and place to look for a great audio upgrade. We see prices crashing all across the saturated market, and it's probably your best opportunity to save on all kinds of headsets, from entry-level sets, to premium headsets vying to be the very best gaming headset going.
We're always on the lookout for the best Black Friday gaming headset deals across all the platforms too, as upgrading your audio setup on console, handheld, or PC is a surefire and simple way to enhance your gaming experience. There are official headsets from Microsoft, which we've got over at Black Friday Xbox headset deals, as well as Black Friday PS5 headset deals from Sony. And it's always worth looking into pieces from third-party manufacturers like Arctis, Logitech, Corsair, Razer, and Turtle Beach.
As the headset market is so full, and because we've had another generation of console with us for another year, the choices have become even wider and better - we're going to see some premium sets' first ever price cuts, some established crackers from 2022's lowest ever, and it's always worth looking at those slightly older ones too.
Anyway, read on to carry on wotting up on the Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022 and what to expect, and to have a quick look at what happened last year.
When will the Black Friday gaming headset deals start?
The Black Friday headset deals officially kick off on November 25. However, as is always the case, some stores just won't b able to help themselves though and will launch their Black Friday offers way ahead of this date.
With some retailers going so early, we've got used to seeing some really tasty discounts start to roll in from around mid-October in the past, so we should all have our eyes ready from that point. However, we should all have our wallets ready probably from early November as this is when some of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals come along that will be worth pouncing on.
Where will the best Black Friday gaming headset deals be?
You know it'll be the usual suspects playing the Black Friday gaming headset deals game again this year, and to get you straight o the right place, we reckon our very webpage here is a great place to launch off from.
However, because it's those known players, we can already point you in the right direction: the below retailers are ones to get familiar with and will almost certainly be the location for the biggest and best deals.
US
Amazon: the mega-retailer will have almost any headset you need (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: an excellent place to check out other big-brand options (opens in new tab)
Walmart: the big retailer will have plenty of headsets online and in its stores (opens in new tab)
Newegg: always worth a look and especially for PC-focused headsets (opens in new tab)
Razer: go direct to one of the best and peruse some premium sets (opens in new tab)
UK
Amazon: your first stop for gaming headset deals this year (opens in new tab)
Very: a valuable retailer to check out in the hunt for deals (opens in new tab)
Overclockers: worth a look as an outside et for good headset deals (opens in new tab)
ebuyer: PC gaming specialist that's bound to have the goods (opens in new tab)
Currys: a UK favourite retailer of tech and gaming gear (opens in new tab)
Razer: going straight to one of the best in the business is a good move (opens in new tab)
Last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals
Looking back at last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals is a great way to get your eye in: it gives us a window into the kind of headsets that were on offer and the price cuts we are likely to see too. Check out some highlights below from last year and how we described them at the time.
Black Friday gaming headset deals in the US
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core |
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $10 - The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a great entry-level headset that will pair smoothly with your Xbox console, and sound great no matter the game. Savings on an officially licensed Xbox product aren't common, so snatch this one up while you still can.
Turtle Beach Recon 500 |
$79.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Save $32 - The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is currently the lowest price it has been in months on Amazon US. A great, powerful headset at a pretty manageable price point, while it works on all platforms it's also our pick for the best PS5 headset.
Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset |
$59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 – The Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a really good option for those of you looking for a good headset that won't decimate your budget, especially with its integrated bass boost functionality. Grab this good deal while you still can.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset |
$99.99 $86.94 at Walmart
Save $13 - You can save $13 on this SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset. It has a USB-C dongle so it can work with PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch, and a detachable microphone if you just want to use it for audio. A sleek, cool headset that you can save a nice little chunk on.
SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset |
$149.99 $121.99 at Best Buy
Save $28 - While not a record low price, this is the best discount we've seen on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 in the Black Friday gaming headset deals so far this season. You're saving nearly $30 here, and picking up one of the highest quality headphones available.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Headset | Just $190 at Amazon
Save $10 – The award winning Arctis 9X gaming headset has a small discount over at Amazon. While it isn't the largest saving, this is a fantastic Xbox Series X and Xbox One headset. Offering great sound, Integrated Xbox Wireless connectivity, and a bidirectional microphone that boasts excellent clarity. Get on it.
Razer BlackShark V2 X |
$59.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 from Razer ranks as one of the best headsets from the manufacturer in years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop is a steal, so don't miss it.
Razer Kaira Wireless Headset |
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 – Razer delivers fantastic headsets. That's true of the entry-level Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox One too. The Razer Kaira is a great option if you're working with a budget but don't want to sacrifice comfort or quality.
Black Friday gaming headset deals in the UK
Astro A10 gaming headset |
£59.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £20 - If you're after a super cheap headset, you'll find an excellent £20 discount on this Astro A10 at Amazon. That's just £1 away from a record low price that we've only ever seen once before. Perfect for a budget-friendly setup, the A10 is compatible with all current and previous generation consoles and PC. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.
Turtle Beach Recon 500 |
£59.99 £43.99 at Amazon
Save £16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market. While it works on all platforms, it's our pick for best PS5 headset (opens in new tab); the Recon 500 has reached a historic low price thanks to this Amazon sale.
Razer Kaira wireless gaming headset |
£99.99 £73.99 at Amazon
Save £26 - This £26 discount is offering up a new record price low on the Razer Kaira Xbox headset. That's perfect if you're after a set of cups tailor made for the Xbox Series X / S or the Xbox One. With 50mm drivers and cardioid mic you're also getting great value for money overall. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.
Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset |
£99.99 £55.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - We rarely see wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60. However, Amazon is offering an excellent £40 discount on this model right now, and thanks to the USB-C wireless connectivity there's plenty of connectivity options as well. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.
Razer Nari Ultimate headset |
£199.99 £79.99 at Amazon
Save £120 - The Razer Nari Ultimate has never been cheaper and is a premium headset for an affordable price. Amazon isn't messing around this Black Friday. It's worth noting that this headset is only compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC. Sorry Switch and Xbox owners.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC |
£299 £229 at Amazon
Save £70 - A saving of £70 on the Arctis Pro Wireless headset, which comes with a dedicated wireless transmitting station for high-fidelity audio. This is the lowest price on the Arctis Pro Wireless for well over a year now.
Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset |
£109.99 £53.38 at Amazon
Save £48 - There's nearly £50 off this Logitech G Pro X gaming headset at Amazon right now, a discount that just nudges this final price down to a record low. We were previously only seeing this 7.1 surround set of cups at around £65 during particularly kind flash sales before today.
Razer Blackshark V2 |
£99.99 £55.19 at Amazon
Save £44.80 - The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so picking is up for just £55 is an excellent deal. This is actually the cheapest this set of cups has ever been, by around £10, so there's never been a better time to treat your ears to one of Razer's finest.
Astro A40 wired gaming headset + MixAmp Pro TR |
£249.99 £164.99 at Amazon
Save £80 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Astro A40 PS5 gaming headset with the MixAmp Pro. Previous discounts only managed to shave this bundle down to £190, which means you're saving an additional £10 in today's offers. That's perfect for anyone after some high end audio for their new-gen console. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.
