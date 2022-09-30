Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Black Friday gaming headset deals are just the best time and place to look for a great audio upgrade. We see prices crashing all across the saturated market, and it's probably your best opportunity to save on all kinds of headsets, from entry-level sets, to premium headsets vying to be the very best gaming headset going.

We're always on the lookout for the best Black Friday gaming headset deals across all the platforms too, as upgrading your audio setup on console, handheld, or PC is a surefire and simple way to enhance your gaming experience. There are official headsets from Microsoft, which we've got over at Black Friday Xbox headset deals, as well as Black Friday PS5 headset deals from Sony. And it's always worth looking into pieces from third-party manufacturers like Arctis, Logitech, Corsair, Razer, and Turtle Beach.

As the headset market is so full, and because we've had another generation of console with us for another year, the choices have become even wider and better - we're going to see some premium sets' first ever price cuts, some established crackers from 2022's lowest ever, and it's always worth looking at those slightly older ones too.

Anyway, read on to carry on wotting up on the Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022 and what to expect, and to have a quick look at what happened last year.

When will the Black Friday gaming headset deals start? The Black Friday headset deals officially kick off on November 25. However, as is always the case, some stores just won't b able to help themselves though and will launch their Black Friday offers way ahead of this date. With some retailers going so early, we've got used to seeing some really tasty discounts start to roll in from around mid-October in the past, so we should all have our eyes ready from that point. However, we should all have our wallets ready probably from early November as this is when some of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals come along that will be worth pouncing on.

Last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals

Looking back at last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals is a great way to get your eye in: it gives us a window into the kind of headsets that were on offer and the price cuts we are likely to see too. Check out some highlights below from last year and how we described them at the time.

Black Friday gaming headset deals in the US

(opens in new tab) HyperX CloudX Stinger Core | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $10 - The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a great entry-level headset that will pair smoothly with your Xbox console, and sound great no matter the game. Savings on an officially licensed Xbox product aren't common, so snatch this one up while you still can.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is currently the lowest price it has been in months on Amazon US. A great, powerful headset at a pretty manageable price point, while it works on all platforms it's also our pick for the best PS5 headset.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a really good option for those of you looking for a good headset that won't decimate your budget, especially with its integrated bass boost functionality. Grab this good deal while you still can.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset | $99.99 $86.94 at Walmart

Save $13 - You can save $13 on this SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset. It has a USB-C dongle so it can work with PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch, and a detachable microphone if you just want to use it for audio. A sleek, cool headset that you can save a nice little chunk on.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $121.99 at Best Buy

Save $28 - While not a record low price, this is the best discount we've seen on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 in the Black Friday gaming headset deals so far this season. You're saving nearly $30 here, and picking up one of the highest quality headphones available.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Headset | Just $190 at Amazon

Save $10 – The award winning Arctis 9X gaming headset has a small discount over at Amazon. While it isn't the largest saving, this is a fantastic Xbox Series X and Xbox One headset. Offering great sound, Integrated Xbox Wireless connectivity, and a bidirectional microphone that boasts excellent clarity. Get on it.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $36 - The lowest we've seen the SteelSeries Arctis 3 yet, as it's recently only been available for $70 and was originally closer to $100. A solid wired headset you can use with multiple platforms that feels and sounds great.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 from Razer ranks as one of the best headsets from the manufacturer in years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop is a steal, so don't miss it.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Save big on a flashy and cool Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset. A retractable, noise-cancelling mic and THX 7.1 Surround Sound capability makes for a great deal - especially when you're saving $50.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Wireless Headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – Razer delivers fantastic headsets. That's true of the entry-level Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox One too. The Razer Kaira is a great option if you're working with a budget but don't want to sacrifice comfort or quality.

Black Friday gaming headset deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Astro A10 gaming headset | £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're after a super cheap headset, you'll find an excellent £20 discount on this Astro A10 at Amazon. That's just £1 away from a record low price that we've only ever seen once before. Perfect for a budget-friendly setup, the A10 is compatible with all current and previous generation consoles and PC. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.





(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market. While it works on all platforms, it's our pick for best PS5 headset (opens in new tab); the Recon 500 has reached a historic low price thanks to this Amazon sale.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty Edition | £92.99 £65.99 at Currys

Save £27 - Not gonna lie, this one got us excited: the infamous Razer Kraken Kitty Edition headset, in adorable baby pink, steeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. PC compatible, earcup controls, and cuteness.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Save £26 - This £26 discount is offering up a new record price low on the Razer Kaira Xbox headset. That's perfect if you're after a set of cups tailor made for the Xbox Series X / S or the Xbox One. With 50mm drivers and cardioid mic you're also getting great value for money overall. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.





(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - We rarely see wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60. However, Amazon is offering an excellent £40 discount on this model right now, and thanks to the USB-C wireless connectivity there's plenty of connectivity options as well. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.





(opens in new tab) Razer Nari Ultimate headset | £199.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Razer Nari Ultimate has never been cheaper and is a premium headset for an affordable price. Amazon isn't messing around this Black Friday. It's worth noting that this headset is only compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC. Sorry Switch and Xbox owners.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299 £229 at Amazon

Save £70 - A saving of £70 on the Arctis Pro Wireless headset, which comes with a dedicated wireless transmitting station for high-fidelity audio. This is the lowest price on the Arctis Pro Wireless for well over a year now.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset | £109.99 £53.38 at Amazon

Save £48 - There's nearly £50 off this Logitech G Pro X gaming headset at Amazon right now, a discount that just nudges this final price down to a record low. We were previously only seeing this 7.1 surround set of cups at around £65 during particularly kind flash sales before today.



(opens in new tab) Razer Blackshark V2 | £99.99 £55.19 at Amazon

Save £44.80 - The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so picking is up for just £55 is an excellent deal. This is actually the cheapest this set of cups has ever been, by around £10, so there's never been a better time to treat your ears to one of Razer's finest.



(opens in new tab) Astro A40 wired gaming headset + MixAmp Pro TR | £249.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Astro A40 PS5 gaming headset with the MixAmp Pro. Previous discounts only managed to shave this bundle down to £190, which means you're saving an additional £10 in today's offers. That's perfect for anyone after some high end audio for their new-gen console. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.





