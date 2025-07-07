This Corsair headset was already cheap, but now it's down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

The Corsair Void Wireless V2 gaming headset was already a bargain before the earliest and the best Prime Day PS5 deals started to show face.

At full price, this is one of the best PS5 headsets I'd ever had the pleasure of playing alongside my favorite online games, from Marvel Rivals to Dead by Daylight, as it packs in sublime-sounding custom 50mm Neodymium audio drivers for a super low price. Now, that price has hit a record-low, as it's now just $89.99 at Amazon, a whole 31% off its $129.99 MSRP.

Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - On the lead-up to Prime Day, this mighty-sounding budget headset is down to just $89.99, saving you $40 off its full price of $129.99. At launch, this headset used to have an MSRP of $119.99, but it shot up on Amazon shortly afterwards, making this early Prime Deal even more of a bargain, and that's not including the fact that $89.99 marks a record-low price for this incredible wireless headset. Buy it if: ✅ You want fantastic sound quality

✅ You love a bit of RGB lighting

✅ You play the PS5/PC

✅ You play a lot of Dolby Atmos-supported games Don't buy it if: ❌ You find RGB lighting distracting

❌ You want a headset with ANC

❌ You'd prefer a more premium alternative



UK: £99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Today, you aren't only getting a great-sounding headset, but it's packed with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, a great-sounding omnidirectional mic, and two strips of customizable RGB lighting - something you're more likely to find on mid-range headsets, not one under $90.

Plus, it's compatible with not just the PS5, but the Switch, Switch 2 (via Bluetooth), and your gaming PC, which has cemented it as one of my favorite gaming Prime Day deals I've come across so far.

Should you buy the Corsair Void Wireless V2 gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you're after a new gaming headset but don't have all the cash in the world to spend, you're not as limited with options as you'd think. There are a ton of inexpensive headsets available today that, while they aren't as feature-full as the best gaming headsets out there, still manage to be of a high-quality and make every dollar count, just like the Corsair Void Wireless V2 wireless headset.

During my original two weeks' worth of testing, the Void V2 made the "the low, mids, and high ranges sound clear as day" while I was playing Marvel Rivals on the PS5, but it was through Dead by Daylight where it truly blew me away. The headset includes Dolby Atmos spatial audio support, which added an extra level of immersion and made DBD sound as spooky as ever. During my initial two weeks of testing, the Blood Moon event was running, which changed the logo at start-up. The instant the updated DBD logo changed to blood red, this creepy sound effect was triggered, which made me jump out of my seat, making this headset a horror gaming fan's dream.

It's not just the audio quality that the Void V2 has going for it. If you want Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support for your PS5, PC, and everything from the Steam Deck to the original Switch, the setup is simple and perfect for multi-platform players. The battery life is pretty impressive too, as you can get up to 70 hours' worth of juice before having to grab that USB-C charging cable.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Of course, its flashy RGB lighting will drain the battery ever so slightly, but if having that trademark gamified look is important, you can leave them on. Corsair has added the option to toggle them on and off through the iCue software, which is a handy little addition to this incredible headset.

If you're after a more premium alternative, the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless is down to $249.99 at Amazon right now. It still provides that top-notch Corsair quality and Dolby Atmos audio, but piles on active noise canceling and 50mm Graphene Drivers, along with some futuristic re-mappable onboard controls too.

Not everyone can fork out around $250 for a headset, however, so this $89.99 Corsair Wireless Void V2 deal is still ideal for those after a low-cost pair of cups who still want the high-quality that the brand is known for.

More Amazon headset deals

Looking for more discounts? Check out our hubs for the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, the best Prime Day PC deals, and the best gaming laptop deals from now until July 11.