Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed review: 'premium audio in the body of a much cheaper headset'

The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed occupies a tricky space in the market, but absolutely nails it. This is premium audio in the body of a much cheaper headset, so if you're prioritizing sound quality over a more luxurious build it's a go-to.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Razer's been doing a lot of work with its BlackShark line this year. First came a revamped V2 Pro in June, and now we have an even more enticing package. That 2023 remaster continues to be one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now, but the value proposition in the new Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed means it certainly can't be ignored. This is the same headset, with the same drivers, largely the same microphone, and an identical form factor - just with $70 off the price tag. Yes, you're sacrificing a luxury build quality and some more pro-level sound presets, but all in all this is a fantastic deal.

I put the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed to the test over the course of a month, to see just what that low price gets you compared to the best Razer headsets on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $129.99 / £129.99 Connection Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, wired (USB-C) Drivers Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Frequency response 12Hz - 28KHz Microphone Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Unidirectional ANC None Controls Power, volume, playback, profile / Bluetooth smartswitch, mic mute Battery Up to 70 hours Weight 280g Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Without touching the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, you'd be forgiven for thinking these were the Pros themselves. You've got exactly the same pilot-style framing here, with those slightly elongated oval cups, skinny steel adjustment spokes running from the main headband to the cup itself, and that prominent volume dial jutting out on the left side. Picking these up, though, and you'll quickly find the cutbacks. First up, the plastic used in the main construction is of a noticeably lower quality compared to the Pro, feeling more hollow across both the cups and the spindle attachments the the headband.

Whereas the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)s use a breathable microtextured fabric for the cups themselves, we're back to good old leatherette here. That's considerably warmer than the more expensive model, and is prone to flaking with age. These cups are still lined with a thick layer of foam which kept the Hyperspeed comfortable even for particularly long sessions in my testing, but having used both I did miss the extra luxury of the Pro's fabric. That durability is already being called into question, though - a month in and I've noticed a small tear in the join between the cup and the rest of the headset. If you haven't had the Pro model on the noggin, though, this is going to be a more than passable comfort level. I would say it's similar to the Logitech G Pro X, just with a little more give in the foam itself.

(Image credit: Future)

Still, there's a lot of other components working together to create a comfortable experience here. The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed weighs in at just 280g. That's considerably lighter than the 320g footprint of the Pros, and only slightly heavier than the original (and wired) BlackShark V2 model which comes in at 262g. Considering there's plenty of tech under the hood here (and a 70 hour battery life), that's no mean feat. This is one of the lighter gaming headsets I've used in 2023.

(Image credit: Future)

That volume control dial is just as handy in this cheaper implementation, though. The raised knob allows for quick and easy access to controls, and offers up a nicely tactile click through each level. The actual dial itself benefits from a new textured surface as well, for even more precise controls.

Features

The Hyperspeed actually comes with a feature not present on the Pro model - the ability to plug your headset directly into your PC. This is a USB connection, so won't be ideal for those on consoles (unless the cable will stretch to the device itself), but if you're running low on battery it's a lifesaver. Not that I was running out of juice all too often. The impressive 70 hour battery life touted by Razer stands true here. I used the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed every day, listening to music or on meetings during an 8 hour work day and then playing for a couple of hours in the evenings - and I made it just over a week of this heavy useage before having to plug in. For reference, that's far more playtime than I ever got out of the considerably more expensive Logitech G Pro X 2 (rated at 50 hours). It's not the 300 hours of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, but it's certainly above average for a wireless gaming headset in this price range.

That's a theme running throughout the Hyperspeed. You won't find a microphone or set of drivers of this quality running at this price point too often. The former offers the same crystal clear voice quality that made us fall in love with the Pro model thanks to the super wideband design. This cheaper version does drop the internal pop filter but that's not going to be a massive drop for everyday players anyway.

(Image credit: Future)

There's one problem here. This mic is non-detachable. Considering the value on offer in the quality I'm prepared to let that slide at $129.99, but it was frustrating to have to bend it out of the way when I wasn't using it, and it does complicate travel as well.

There's a major clue to one of this headset's biggest features in the name as well. This cheaper model uses Razer's Hyperspeed tech to keep latencies down and your connection as reliable as possible. In reality, it's about as fast as other 2023 gaming headsets I've been using this year - there's little room for error in an everyday setting these days, pretty much every headset worth its salt uses a low latency 2.4GHz connection that won't cause you any problems. I was, however, impressed with the speed of the Bluetooth. Things were noticeably snappier than other headsets in this price range here.

(Image credit: Future)

The headset itself plays host to all the controls you'd need in a pinch. The right side features a power button (which also doubles as a playback control when connected to Bluetooth), a mic mute button, and the aforementioned volume dial. Meanwhile the left provides access to the Razer Smart Switch button. That clicker lets you cycle between the onboard sound profiles (though the FPS tuned options are absent compared to the Pro model).

Performance

It's no surprise the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed sounds excellent. This headset is, after all, using the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers featured in the Pro version. I was impressed by the clarity across the mid-ranges in particular - an area many cheaper headsets struggle to keep control of, while there was a punchy response to everything from lower range explosions and higher range reload sounds. The attention to detail in this mid-range meant footsteps and environmental cues were nicely defined in more competitive endeavors, while dialogue was balanced well against wider effects.

There's a solid sense of space here, though nothing quite as expansive as the Corsair Virtuoso Pro or Audeze Maxwell. Still, map size was translated well into the overall soundstage, as were solo adventures in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

The audio experience is incredibly similar to the Pro model, then, but how does the Hyperspeed compare against slightly cheaper options. The Razer Barracuda X also offers a fantastic value proposition at just $99.99, but the audio is noticeably more condensed in this multi-platform, 40mm device. For just $30 more you're getting a considerable boost in texture and richness, as well as detailing across all ranges. I love the Barracuda X for casual console play, but when it comes to a gaming headset for PC, the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed's sound quality simply can't be argued with.

Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed?

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed is a leader in its price range, with excellent audio and mic quality, a lightweight comfortable design, and a solid selection of additional features that look particularly good at just $129.99 / £129.99. If you're after the full luxury experience - in build, comfort, and with a detachable microphone - the Pro model still earns its place on the shelves. Considering you're getting the same core experience for $70 less here, though, this seems like the best option for the majority of players. There aren't many headsets competing at this level right now.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 proved that this is a tricky spot for gaming headsets. Quite often they're solid enough in their own right, but lacking features of devices just slightly further up the price scale and without offering much more over those slightly below them in cost. The BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed is one of the first gaming headsets I've tested that nails this mid-range position.

If you don't want to break past the three figure mark, the Razer Barracuda X is still a fantastic alternative. You're not quite getting the sound quality of those larger 50mm drivers, but the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections, still impressive soundstage, and wide compatibility make it an excellent sub-$100 option.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed vs The Competition Specs Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Razer Barracuda X (2022) Price $129.99 / £129.99 $199.99 / £199.99 $99.99 / £99.99 Connection Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, wired (USB-C) Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.2 / Wired Drivers Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Razer TriForce 40mm Frequency response 12Hz - 28kHz 12Hz - 28kHz 20Hz - 20kHz Microphone Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Unidirectional Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Unidirectional Razer HyperClear Cardioid ANC None None None Controls Power, volume, playback, profile smartswitch, mic mute Power, volume, playback, profile / Bluetooth smartswitch, mic mute Power, volume, Bluetooth smartswitch, media playback, mic mute Battery Up to 70 hours Up to 70 hours Up to 50 hours Weight 280g 320g 250g Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, mobile PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, mobile PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile

How we tested the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed

I tested the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed for a month, using it for all daily work, play, and streaming. In that time, I was primarily testing across competitive titles like CS:GO (PC), but also used the headset in a range of single player endeavours from Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (PC) to Jusant (PC). I also tested across Doom Eternal on PS5 for a console experience. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets as well. Or, for something more portable, check out the best Nintendo Switch headsets.