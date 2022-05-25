HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review: "Superb audio & a magic battery spoiled by a bad mic"

If you're looking for a headset to give great audio and battery life for single-player gaming then the HyperX Cloud Alpha is it. The microphone is so bad, however, that it makes it a very difficult recommendation for multiplayer gaming.

We all know that HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets by now; its Cloud Alpha wired headset has long been a top performer for PC particularly and is as reliable in providing top audio performance as ever. Now, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless enters the market with some big claims - one in particular.

That biggest claim is a battery life of up to 300-hours. This is extraordinary, and huge if true - especially so if it still offers that HyperX pedigree, audio brilliance, and solidity that we've come to expect. The Cloud Alpha Wireless almost sounds like it could be trying to provide that 'one headset you'll ever need' kind of solution - particularly for PC and PlayStation users - but how does it really stack up after a few weeks of rigorous use and testing?

Design and features

At first glance, the Cloud Alpha Wireless could be mistaken for the ever-popular Cloud headset. It looks identical. The same black and red design is applied, with the red metal arcs holding each cup inspiring confidence as well as looking pretty cool. The red is then also picked up on by some neat stitching in the headband and the HyperX logo on each cup. Simple.

The mic is detachable (more on that later), and joining it on the left cup are the USB-C charging port, the mic mute button, and the power button. The mic button is convex in shape and the power button is concave meaning that I instantly knew which one was which by feel alone when using the headset the first time, which was a handy touch. This is a small detail but one that others could learn from. On the right-hand cup there is an easy to use volume wheel, which also has a good amount of resistance to it too.

Inside the cups lie HyperX's Dual-Chamber 50mm neodymium magnet drivers which are some of the best in the business. The dual-chamber approach works to ensure everything from highs, to mids, to lows are crisp and clear.

The drivers, controls, and overall structure of the headset combine into something which is not too heavy and not too light, and, more importantly, is incredibly comfortable. This is a headset that I wore for hours and hours for gaming, and for whole days at work. The ratchet for the size of the headband is good but could be a little stiffer to fight against unwanted slips - this is a small gripe, however. Otherwise, this is a typically comfortable headset from HyperX. Again.

Performance

The big USP of the headset here is the battery life. And I can confirm that it is powered by magic, witchcraft, and the mysteries of the universe. I charged it once when I got it out of the box and haven't done so again, weeks after that first use. I gave up counting/had to move on with my life once it got to the 110-hour mark at which the man in the earcups told me it was still 70%. It really is excellent, and if battery life is of paramount importance for you then seriously take note of the Cloud Alpha Wireless.

Cutting to the chase for actual audio performance, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is easily one of the best sounding headsets I've used and can handle anything that's thrown at it.

On PC and PS5, the headset excelled in whatever game I was playing. From the chaotic combat noises of a mad skirmish in Red Alert Remastered to the expansive landscape and world of games like Red Dead 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Spider-Man Miles Morales, every detail was presented beautifully. Weapon and enemy audio in Outriders and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was excellent as I carved my way through Alien-infested expeditions and the Georgian countryside respectively.

I was also incredibly pleased as to how the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless presents music and TV to me, as well as how clearly and crisply co-workers came across in work calls. It really is a headset that is great at all audio.

However, for a gaming headset, all that excellent audio performance is let down by the device's 'main' adjacent feature for gaming - the mic.

Saying that the microphone wouldn't bother those on our best microphones for gaming list would be a great, great understatement. And that's because the microphone is so, so disappointing. It's a boom mic, and HyperX has a record of making really solid - maybe not exceptional - mics so I am very surprised that this made it out the door really.

Frequently, my teammates couldn't hear me, then I was crackly and muffled, and then I was too loud - all the things you don't want from a mic. The only 'stable' position was incredibly close to one's mouth and by upping the sensitivity levels of whatever machine I was using. I was basically having to eat it at points for my work colleagues to hear me on calls, or for my teammates to know what the hell I was saying or suggesting. Yes, the altering of the mic level helped, but this is No Muy Bien.

Unfortunately, this made it worse than the in-built mics on the likes of the Pulse 3D headset, and comparing it to the boomer on my Arctis 7P+ was like night and day.

Should you buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

As a result of the really poor microphone performance, it's hard to really recommend for everyone. Are you after a great-sounding, long-lasting gaming headset for mostly (entirely?) single-player gaming? Then it's an easy recommendation and one of the best wireless gaming headsets money can buy right now.

If you thought this might be the next 'do everything' headset for work and play, extending to multiplayer action too, then I would probably steer you away. Or at least make sure you are absolutely aware of the failings of the mic. Unfortunately, the microphone really does ruin it for me. Especially when you're spending this much - the HyperX is the best part of $200 / £200.

However, even the mega battery life has a 'but' to it. And that is that we are all now very accustomed to charging devices in 2022. From phones to controllers to headsets, we all have our eye in on when to juice up and not allowing ourselves to get caught out. As a result, I'd wager that almost everyone could find a really great headset in those that offer even 30 hours or so - something like a Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2, or even the official PlayStation and Xbox Wireless headset - all of which come in at a far lower price.

In a nutshell, it's a story of a headset having superb audio &nd a magic battery that are spoiled by a terrible mic. However, in truth, it is very convenient to have a headset you'll only need to charge every 4, 6, or even 8 weeks, and the audio quality is of a very high standard. If you ignore the mic or don't need one, then the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is definitely one to consider.

How I tested the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless has been my everyday headset for weeks now, using it for all work and play. I have been wearing it at my desk for a full 8 or so hours of work listening to music, using it for calls, and occasionally watching video and TV too to put it through its paces. I had them on all day listening to music at the very least.

It also became my go-to gaming headset on PC and PS5, in all single-player and multiplayer games. I played games like Red Alert Remastered, Control, and Red Dead Redemption on PC to cover the bases for chaotic action, detailed audio design, and beautifully subtle environmental noises respectively, while also playing Outriders for hours at a time with my friends, F1 2021 with a pal, and continuing a playthrough of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 in my personal time.

