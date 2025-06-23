This $30 wireless headset is the 00s throwback my Switch 2 needed

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit stands out amongst the best Nintendo Switch accessories available for Ninty's latest handheld, not just for its incredibly low $30 / £20 cost, but thanks to its glorious, nostalgia-inducing transparent tech colorway.

The moment I first saw the 'Ghost Purple' model in person, my mind was flooded by memories of staring at the stunning Grape Purple Nintendo 64 that lined the Toys R' Us shelves growing up, and even the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color that I currently still have amongst my older Nintendo tech collection.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset | $27.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is an officially licensed Nintendo Switch headset, but it's also fully supported on the new Switch 2. It's available in three colorways, but its Ghost Purple model is perfect for older Ninty fans who want a nostalgic transparent-tech throwback (without the features of a mid-range alternative) without breaking the bank. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

It's not the first headset to callback to the transparent tech trend of the late 90s and early 00s by any means. Right this very second, you can grab the limited edition 'Glorange' SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds and the Phantom Green Razer Barracuda X Chroma headset that feature transparent orange and green designs of their own, but this nostalgia aesthetic typically doesn't come cheap.

If you're a fellow old-age millennial gaming pensioner and want to dip your toes back into the transparent tech trend of your childhood, the Airltie Fit wired gaming headset is a low-cost way to do just that, and even better, it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 straight out of the box.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This is a wired headset, so there wasn't a huge worry that it wasn't going to be compatible with the Switch 2 during my time spent testing the pair of cups so far. However, I can't pretend that the best Nintendo Switch headsets and their varying compatibility didn't bestow some worry within me before I popped the headset into the 3.5mm jack and had absolutely no issues.

Once you have the Airlite Fit hooked up to your Switch 2, you have some pleasantly sounding 40mm speakers at your disposal. As a low-cost headset, they have nothing on the 40mm Neodymium drivers audio drivers of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, but whether I was drifting through Mario Kart World in free-roam mode, or trying to refreshen up my Soul Calibur 2 skills via the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube game library, everything from dialogue, the roaring of engines, to the clashing of swords sounded pleasant to the ear.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

As a wired headset, the Airlite Fit doesn't come with all the fancy features found on other Turtle Beach headsets like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3. There's no Bluetooth, no 2.4GHz, no customizability - it's literally just a reasonably good sounding wired headset with a flip-to-mute mic. But it still comes with one major caveat - its particularly tight clamping force.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its headband is adjustable, but no amount of pushing the headset up or down was able to put off the strain it began to put on either side of my temples after about an hour's worth of testing. At least it's extremely light at just 228g, just like the 'Airlite Fit' name suggests, however, its lack of comfort puts me in the camp of recommending this more to younger Switch 2 fans. Or to those of you who want a cheap headset option for their kids when they're desperate to play some Mario Kart World during long car journeys.

Adults will still get a kick out of the nostalgia-inducing 'Ghost Purple' colorway, but I recommend saving up for alternatives like Phantom Green Razer Barracuda X Chroma if you still want the transparent-tech throwback without losing out on comfort.

If you need more than the wired connection of the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit, our best PC headset for gaming, best PS5 headset, and best Xbox Series X headset guides are full to the brim with high-quality alternatives to choose from.