Sennheiser HD 550 review - a feast for the ears, but not enough to make me put down my favorite wireless gaming headsets

When I was approached to join a Sennheiser briefing for their latest pair of cups, I was thrilled beyond belief. During my many years of studying a degree in music, Sennheiser was the brand when it came to studio-grade tech. But my opportunities to use some of the best Sennheiser headsets were limited, as I was more often on stage or in practice rooms than in the studio. So naturally, I was intrigued by what that sound quality, which had been hammered into me as being some of the best out there, could do for my favorite games.



My excitement took a turn fairly quickly as the Sennheiser reps, though as lovely as they were, were quick to assure us all that the new HD 550 was not aimed towards gamers specifically, but “passionate sound connoisseurs” and those at the start of their audiophile journey. Not to mention, there are absolutely no features commonly found on the best gaming headsets at play here - from Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, to specified compatibility with any gaming platform. There’s not even a mic, essentially making the Sennheiser HD 550 a pair of wired headphones, rather than a bit of audio tech used for gaming.



According to the brand itself, what makes these great for gaming is down to what makes any audiophile tech great, its impressive quality. After over two weeks of testing, the Sennheiser HD 550’s open-back design brings out the natural nuances and hidden details of games I didn’t notice before. But despite their notable sound quality, unless you’re a hardened audiophile or want to be one in the future, their price feels hard to justify. Especially when there are plenty of more affordable options out there, where being compatible with gaming platforms doesn’t feel like an afterthought.

Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.95 / £249.99 Acoustic Design Open-back, over ear Connection Wired only Drivers Dynamic Cable length 1.8 m Frequency response 6 Hz – 39.5 kHz Microphone N/A ANC No Controls N/A Battery N/A Weight 237g Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Design

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Sennheiser HD 550 isn’t sporting a fresh new look. Its wired design takes after the HD 560S, featuring the same all-black colorway and oval-shaped, open-back earcups. In fact, they look so similar, I’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart if they were sitting next to each other. That’s not to say the HD 550 doesn’t look on point. It has that minimalistic and sleek aesthetic that Sennheiser is known for, and its subtle inclusion of its logos at the edge of each side of the headband, and perched upon the open-back silver girls, feels in-keeping with the headphone’s more mature, audiophile target audience.



The most noticeable aspect of the HD 550’s, which I really appreciated, was the velvety padded cushions, which feel like the epitome of luxury. Typically, I prefer a leather-like coating, like the one found on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, as they tend to be more comfortable and don’t send me into sensory shock, like with some itchy fabric-coated alternatives. However, I was pleasantly surprised by just how cushy the HD 550’s felt after multiple hours pressed against my face. At just 247g, its lightweight nature will also be a contributing comfort factor, and Sennheiser noted in their briefing that the tightening force has been reduced with this headphone iteration to improve on comfort even further. But I can’t over-emphasize how much I missed the velvet-like feeling the second I had to move on to testing my next headset.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The HD 550 has one major difference between the best gaming headsets, wired or wireless, and that’s the open-back design on either cup. Instead of the audio drivers being relinquished to circulating air (and audio waves) between themselves and your eardrums, with this gaming pair of headphones, the audio travels at the back of each driver, and sounds off from the silver-colored grill on either side. This makes them pretty unusable if you’re recording any audio for a podcast, or want to chat away to friends over Discord. Which was disappointing given the HD 550 comes with a 3.5 to 6.35 mm screw-on jack adapter, which fits perfectly into my go-to audio interface, the Focusrite Scarlet 2i2.

Any microphone you own, like the Shure MV7i, is gonna pick up the audio from the open-back speakers, so using them outside of gaming, or music-listening is pretty much a no-go. This isn't just an issue with the HD 550’s specifically, as it’s a flaw of the open-back design in general, and goes with the territory. But it’s also worth acknowledging that if you happen to game in close quarters with a friend, or your partner like I do, anyone else in the room with you is going to hear what you’re listening to, whether you want them to or not. However, this open-back design comes with a huge plus, as it offers up a more natural soundscape to your games. Or as Sennheiser puts it, they allow you “hear details you’d never noticed before.”

Features

I went in originally expecting the Sennheiser HD 550s to rival all the wired headsets I’ve used in the past, at least in features alone. But the HD 550 isn’t really a gaming headset. There’s no RGB lighting options, no audio customizability or presets, and naturally, no Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity options as found on the best wireless headsets, so you can’t chat away to your pals via Discord without being at the mercy of wireless. In fact, there’s no microphone at all.



The HD 550 is instead a beginner audiophile headset, which can be used with the PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or any gaming platform with a 3.5mm jack compatibility, which can offer up audio playback, and that’s pretty much all you get. If you only play single-player games, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or Lost Records, then this will suit you fine, as you don’t need much else besides being able to hear the complexities of a great soundtrack, character dialogue, and the directions of footsteps, and that sort of thing. But I’d argue that a gaming headset (even of the wired variety) is always going to be a more ideal pick up than an average pair of audiophile headphones due to the conjoined wealth of features at play, which can get you far more value out of your pricey pixel-pusher.



At least for your $229.95 / £249.99, you do get the wired Sennheiser HD 550 headphones, a carrying bag, and a 3.5mm to 6.35mm jack adaptor, which is better than nothing. I always prefer anything that starts to delve into the higher range of pricing for gaming accessories to come with some storage, whether that be a draw-string carrying case like this pair, or a hardened zip-up alternative.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Performance

When I was sitting in on the brief for the HD 550, the Sennheiser rep noted that they were not in the business of making gaming headsets, but that this pair of cups was great for gaming, “why any audiophile headset is good for gaming.” Naturally, that should mean that as audiophile headphones make everything sound more grandiose and detailed, they should do the same for games on consoles like the PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and anything in between.



After multiple weeks with the HD 550s as my headphones of choice, they definitely made everything sound incredible, that’s for sure. Like with the best PS5 gaming headsets, I first chose to see how the headphones dealt with Marvel Rivals, a game where hearing dialogue and the frenzied calls of characters’ Ultimate moves was a necessity to ensure a victorious match. The wide 6 Hz – 39.5 kHz frequency response made everything from Squirrel Girl’s “squirrel stampede” shouting to the charming dialogue interactions before every match sound as if they were happening right next to me, and that’s without any spatial audio tech support to be found.



On the PC version of the game, everything sounded just as clear, and I had the added bonus of being able to adjust the volume on my desktop, as there are zero onboard controls with the HD 550s. Not so much as a volume wheel. On the PS5, you can adjust the volume through the console’s settings, but even when set to full, it still felt a bit on the quiet side. With no voice chat to test, as there’s also no microphone, I then sought to see how these dealt with a game that features music pretty prominently, with Don’t Nod’s Lost Records. The second part of the game was released during those weeks of testing the HD 550s, and felt like an ideal modern game to take the headphones for a rest drive, due to its importance placed on music from the 90s era, like the Cocteau Twins’ ‘Cherry-coloured Funk.’



In the end, I much preferred using the Corsair Void Wireless V2 for Lost Records, if I have to be honest. Namely, due to its compatibility with Dolby Atmos and surround sound, which brought areas like the dusty old bar, the Blue Spruce, to life. That being said, the natural sound of the open-back design added a bit of depth to the original score of the game, which made tracks like ‘The Abyss’ sound more unnerving, which suited the supernatural elements of the game’s narrative. There wasn’t a loud, booming bass like with headsets with larger 50mm drivers, but everything from the low, mid, and high frequencies sounded balanced, with no audible distortion even at its loudest on the Sony console.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

April was pretty stacked with new releases perfect for testing, as Clair Obscur Expedition 33 also dropped during my time with Sennheiser’s latest headphones. The score by composer Lorien Testard evoked the same wistful feeling I had when discovering Nobuo Uematsu’s music for the first time, and so it felt incredibly appropriate to see how it fared on tech intended for audiophiles. When exploring the bizarre underwater depths of the Flying Waters area, the dance-like beats came through nicely and balanced through the speaker drivers. I was missing that punchy bass quality, which I heard on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P, but every important audio queue in battles was as audible and clear as day. This didn’t mean I was any better at dodging or parrying than with my go-to gaming headset, of course, but that’s unfortunately a skill issue, and not an audio one.

Lastly, I made sure to make them my headphones of choice when not just gaming, but catching up with shows on streaming services like Netflix and Crunchyroll. For some reason, I hadn’t yet finished season two of the anime Spy X Family, but the HD 550’s were easily plugged into the 3.5 jack into my DualSense controller, and made Anya’s adorable cries sound as charming as ever. I also made sure to plug the headphones into my turntable, and give it a listen while popping on game soundtracks.



Normally, I’d stick with my fancy Edifier speakers, but as I know a lot of audiophiles prefer a wired setup when listening to vinyl, it felt like the right thing to do. I’m not a fan of being at the mercy of wires, especially as my soda is on the other side of the room from my music and gaming setup, but the OST to games like Vib Ribbon, or Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon sounded bright and full. Again, I just missed that overtly-loud booming bass that makes headsets like the Corsair Virtuoso Max one of my favorite PS5 headsets.

Should you buy the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones for gaming?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

At $229.95 / £249.99, the Sennheiser HD 550 feels awkward to recommend. By all means, it’s a high-quality wired pair of headphones, and its wider frequency range brings out the extra nuances of soundscapes of games from Marvel Rivals to Clair Obscur Expedition 33. However, I’m hard pressed to recommend it for anyone for gaming, unless you’re looking to start your audiophile journey and also want something to use for your PC, PS5 or Nintendo Switch on the side, and have the cash to spare.



Gaming headsets and headphones are entirely different entities, with their own set of features and design choices that lend themselves to what you’re actually planning to use them for. While I entirely appreciate looking at gaming headsets through an almost purely audio quality lens, especially as someone who comes from a background of studying music, gaming headsets should have a certain number of features that make them ideal, for, well, gaming. As of typing, there is a plethora of headsets, like the Razer Barracuda X, that bring not just a wired connection to the table, but Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and a detachable microphone, and despite its age, it still sounds utterly fantastic even in 2025.



With the HD 550, I don’t see the value in spending more for less, unless you’re a hardened audiophile, or want to be one, and value sound quality above all else. Otherwise, alternatives like Razer’s Barracuda X are available for under $100, which is especially important at a time when gaming tech is getting more expensive by the day. If you’re a music nerd and want a pair of headphones that you can pop into your record player and also into your DualSense, then I can see the HD 550’s being an entirely valid choice. But the general gaming public is not going to notice a drastic difference in sound quality, which makes the $229.95 price feel a little hard to justify.



Even just as far as open-back options go, the Corsair Virtuoso Pro also produces a natural and balanced sound, but has an MSRP of $199.99. It’s also wired but provides a “broadcast quality” omnidirectional microphone, and its audio can be customized through iCue, with various presets available, designed with gaming and streaming in mind. Of course, if money isn’t an issue, and you want an alternative to Sennheiser’s HD560S that’s more optimized for comfort and sound, then by all means add this to your gaming and music listening setup. I’m just not entirely convinced there’s enough value to gain from the HD 550 when there’s plenty more affordable, and feature-heavy wired headsets out there today.

How I tested the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones

For over two weeks, I tested the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones for gaming by making them my new go-to pair of cups for my PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and every device imaginable. During that time, when not completing Tape 2 of Lost Records on the PS5, or playing through Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I was using the headphones to complete my daily tasks in Marvel Rivals, and rack up as many MVP matches as Cloak and Dagger as I could on the PS5 and PC.



During times when I actually put both the DualSense controller and my Steam Deck down, the HD 550 became my go-to pair of headphones to catch up with anime like season two of Spy X Family, and get through the last season of You on Netflix. I also used them to listen to game soundtracks I had on vinyl on my AudioTechnica record player, to get that full audiophile experience. Additionally, I used the wired headphones with my PC to listen to Irish rappers Kneecap on Spotify, alongside the OST to the game, Lost Records, which became a running theme of this review. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

