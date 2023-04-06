Razer Barracuda X (2022) review: 'Multi-platform wireless headsets of this quality are rarely this cheap'

The 2022 Razer Barracuda X lives up to its predecessor's excellence in the world of simple, affordable, but still impressive gaming headsets. Multi-platform wireless headsets of this quality are rarely this cheap, and while Xbox compatibility hits the bare minimum, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile players will be well served here.

Razer decided to tune up its Barracuda line in 2022, and with the new range came an update to the Barracuda X that has long held a place in our hearts. I fell in love with the $99.99 / £99.99 wireless multi-platform gaming headset when the original launched 2021, and just a year later Razer had a new model up its sleeve. Having been using the older release as my go-to since I reviewed it back in the day, I was keen to find out where these new improvements placed the next generation.

With added Bluetooth support, longer battery life, and commuter-friendly on-headset controls, the new release takes an old favorite and brings it up to date. Despite launching just a year on from its predecessor, there's plenty to cram in here - all at the same price point.

The 2022 Razer Barracuda X can now truly live up to its all-in-one status. Compatible across all platforms (in one way or another), and offering a remarkable sound quality, battery life, and level of comfort considering its low price point, it's easily one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now. After two weeks of testing, I can safely say the Barracuda X has retained its position as the best Nintendo Switch headset for most players as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $99.99 / £99.99 Acoustic design Closed back, over ear Connection 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.2 / Wired Drivers 40mm Razer TriForce Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz ANC No Weight 250g Compatibility PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile

Design

Subtle aesthetic is the same as previous model

Particularly comfortable cups and headband cushioning

Durable build with high quality finish

The latest release is identical to the previous generation Razer Barracuda X in its design. As well as the same black, pink, and white color schemes, you're still picking up those distinctive oblong-shaped cups with a premium matte finish and minimal branding. The majority of this build is plastic, save for some metal in the headband - which isn't as luxurious as more high-end models but I never noticed any creaking after all my use and the swivel hinges are just as tight after two weeks as they were out of the box.

(Image credit: Future)

Each cup comes lined with memory foam cushioning and breathable mesh fabric on top. Just like the previous model, that makes for excellent comfort, especially when combined with the low 250g weight. My ears are gently enclosed with just the right level of clamp to stay tight but flexible - there's no chance of pinching either, as the cushioning stays just on the periphery of the ear itself. At the top, you'll also find a nicely padded headband with a leatherette cover. This, again, is one of the more comfortable headbands I've slotted onto the noggin - allowing for particularly long sessions without a headache.

The main control panel sits along the left cup, packing a volume slider, power button, and mute button. That's a limited amount of controls compared to higher-end headsets which are more likely to have chat mix settings and individual Bluetooth / 2.4GHz output toggles. However, it's a design that keeps the Barracuda X firmly in its simplistic ethos, and one that works particularly well for those just after a flexible headset for everyday sessions. You really don't need much more than that.

(Image credit: Future)

A small detail I came to greatly appreciate was the redesigned USB-C 2.4GHz dongle. Whereas the previous model positioned the actual USB-C connection in the middle, the new version slings it to the right-hand side. That makes it far easier to navigate around busier ports, with little risk of blocking access to other cables.

Features

Excellent compatibility across majority of platforms, though Xbox suffers

Speedy low-latency Bluetooth mode

No Synapse support but virtual 7.1 surround sound via separate program

The biggest draw for the 2022 Razer Barracuda X is its multi-platform connectivity. That 2.4GHz dongle can, of course, hook you up to a PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPad, or Android device quickly and easily. However, Razer also ships a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box which makes PS4 play a reality, and the new Bluetooth functionality will see you through on iOS as well. Xbox players don't quite get the same treatment, but there's still a 3.5mm audio jack on the headset itself to tether up to your Xbox controller.

Sporting Bluetooth 5.2 is certainly handy but audiophiles should note that only the SBC codec is supported here, whereas many other Razer headsets can run off AAC codecs for greater results. However, Razer's low-latency mode can certainly stand well by itself. Like the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds, this super fast connection can keep up with mobile and Nintendo Switch gameplay particularly well. When connected via Bluetooth I never noticed any discernible lag in the audio. It's also worth paying special mention to the dual-connection features here.

(Image credit: Future)

While you won't be able to connect via 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for simultaneous listening across two devices, Razer has included the option to have phone calls connect via Bluetooth while otherwise connected. That's impressive considering the low price point here, this is a feature we tend to only see on $100 / £100+ headsets, though admittedly often in more fleshed out forms. If you do like to chop and change, three quick taps of the power button will switch between connections.

The Razer Barracuda X also offers virtual surround sound on PC, though accessing it isn't quite as cut and dry as you'd think. Instead of heading into Razer Synapse, you'll need to download a separate piece of kit - imaginatively named Razer 7.1 Surround Sound with it offering one single toggle to turn the software on. In fact, the Barracuda X doesn't work with Synapse at all - you'll have no control over EQ settings when connected solely to your computer. You'll need to get your phone out for that.

Like many recent wireless gaming headsets from Razer, the Barracuda X requires the Razer Audio App for full customization. Here you'll be able to enable that low-latency game mode over Bluetooth, select from a range of EQ presets or create your own balance with 10 sliders, and also block any incoming calls with a Do Not Disturb mode.

Performance

Rich, well-balanced sound profile with a nice level of detail

Passable 7.1 surround sound quality

Battery life is excellent for the price

The Razer Barracuda X has managed to hold onto its excellent sound quality with all these extra features baked in. I was impressed by the balance and power behind these cups when they released in 2021 and their 2022 iteration still continues to surprise me every time. The sound signature itself is pretty much identical in the new release, but that means you're still getting a punchy bass, delicate mid-range, and detailed treble that work together to produce a surprisingly sophisticated soundscape. This is still the best audio i've heard in a wireless headset under $100 / £100.

At the bottom of the range, the growls of Doom Eternal's soundtrack and crunchy shots of its weapons were never muddied or overpowering against higher ranged sounds. That's impressive - while the bass is emphasized, I'm far more used to low ranges that crush the rest of the soundstage at this lower price point. Over on PS5, I was impressed by the detailing of echoey hallways and more complex open landscape sounds in The Last of Us Part 2. Clicker and runner sounds never overwhelmed the audio as a whole, balancing nicely with Ellie's own footprints and the eerie acoustics of every abandoned building.

(Image credit: Future)

Moving over to Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Galaxy, the twinkling melodies and grand soundtrack mix nicely to retain smaller nuances while offering a powerful soundstage overall. Similarly, the satisfying sound effect clicks and clacks of Pokemon Legends Arceus shine through particularly well, especially when set against wider landscapes.

I put the 7.1 virtual surround sound to the test with a few CS:GO runs and no, it's not going to give high-end systems a hard time. However, I was able to quickly and easily pick out directional cues and react to them - the bare basics of a surround sound system on a gaming headset, but reliable all the same. I couldn't quite decipher the depth of these sounds like I can on far more expensive headsets, but the weekend warrior doesn't need much more than this.

(Image credit: Future)

All of these performance tests were conducted over a 2.4GHz connection, switching over to wired mode tells a slightly different story. Without that extra power, soundstages are a little flatter with less power across the bass and treble ranges and a loss of detailing in the middle. It's by no means an awful experience, but it is worth considering if you mostly play Xbox (and won't be able to take advantage of the wireless connections).

Finally, the battery life might be one of the most impressive parts of the 2022 Barracuda X experience. Razer estimates a 50-hour life for its built-in battery, and I easily made those numbers in my own testing. After a full charge straight out the box, I ran the Barracuda X for a week straight on around 4 hours of gaming and 3 hours of music a day. When I hadn't reached the end of the battery, I kept going for another day and a half before finally dipping out. Considering the majority of wireless headsets at prices even slightly above this will tap out after around 30 hours, that's a particularly impressive performance.

Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy if: ✔ You want a multi-platform plug and play headset

✔ A wireless connection is a must

✔ You primarily play PS5 or Nintendo Switch

✔ You don't primarily play Xbox

✔ You want a more subtle aesthetic

The Razer Barracuda X remains one of the most flexible gaming headsets on the market right now. A low price, impressive sound signature, wide compatibility, and excellent battery life make this plug-and-play device all the more compelling. Nintendo Switch players will make the most out of its easy USB-C / Bluetooth connection, but connoisseurs of all platforms can enjoy the premium comfort level. If you're looking for an all-in-one wireless headset that gets the job done at under $100 / £100, the 2022 Barracuda X fits perfectly.

I would only consider a different model if you tend to stick with Xbox or PC play. The wired connection on the former does significantly impact the overall audio performance. Meanwhile, there are other options on the market arguably offering better value for money if you're on the hunt for a PC gaming headset. The Razer BlackShark V2, for example, is far better suited to PC play. With THX Spatial Audio, an improved set of drivers, and wider frequency response (all at the same $99.99 / £99.99 price point), it's a go-to if you're not too invested in a cable-free connection.

However, if you don't mind going for a bolder aesthetic, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is currently our top runner for the best multiplatform gaming headset. Its wireless support for Xbox consoles and larger driver system mean Razer's Barracuda X won't knock Turtle Beach off this top spot. At a $199.99 / £179.99 MSRP you are spending significantly more to get to the top of the ladder, though we do regularly see these cups on sale these days as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Barracuda X vs. The Competition Specs Razer Barracuda X Razer BlackShark V2 Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Price $99.99 / £99.99 $99.99 / £99.99 $199.99 / £179.99 Acoustic design Closed back, over ear Closed back, over ear Closed back, over ear Connection 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.2 / Wired Wired 2.4GHz / Wired Drivers 40mm Razer TriForce 50mm Razer Triforce Titanium Turtle Beach Nanoclear 50mm Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz 12Hz - 28kHz 20Hz - 22kHz ANC No No No Weight 250g 262g 454g Compatibility PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile

How we tested the Razer Barracuda X

I used the Razer Barracuda X for two weeks, testing across a range of PS5 (Doom Eternal, The Last of Us Part 2), Xbox (Doom Eternal), Nintendo Switch (Super Mario Galaxy, Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and PC (Doom Eternal, CS:GO) titles. In that time I used the Barracuda X for all daily play as well as music and streaming. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

