Razer's Barracuda X was already a steal, but this Amazon Gaming Week saving has made the budget headset irresistible

The Razer Barracuda X isn't the latest headset from the iconic brand by any means. In fact, as of writing, this model was released way back in 2022. Yet, despite its age, it's remained a solid fixture on our best gaming headsets lists as it manages to pack a ton of features, including wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connectivity, and Razer's impressive audio quality, while keeping costs low.

Today, Amazon Gaming Week has the Razer Barracuda X in its sights, as the budget headset is down to just $79 at Amazon, right now. At its full MSRP of $99.99, Razer's flagship pair of cups is already pretty affordable, but any time the best Nintendo Switch headset nears its lowest ever price, it's worth making a fuss about.

Save $20 - The Razer Barracuda X has been cheaper in the past, and in fact, that's a further $10 separating its current deal price from its record low savings of $69.99. However, even with just $20 off, this wireless headset becomes even more of a budget-friendly option, perfect if you want the wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connectivity options for a ton of platforms, without the hefty price tag.



There's still $10 separating its current deal price from the savings I last spotted over last year's Black Friday and holiday sales. However, thanks to Amazon's gaming sales, today you can still save $20 that you can keep in your pocket for a rainy day, while getting yourself a wireless headset that's decked out with Razer's sublime-sounding 40mm Razer TriForce audio drivers, a detachable high-quality mic, and the lightweight comfort the Barracuda line is known for.

Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X?

The Razer Barracuda X may be a bit older than the brand's more premium headsets, like the Razer Kraken V4 Pro, but this 2022 headset still packs a punch. Even with the plethora of sub $100 cups that have come and gone in the years since. If you want a high-quality wireless option for your Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC, or even your mobile phone, the Barracuda X is one of your best options.



For one, it's incredibly lightweight at 250g, which is what you want if you spend a bit longer than is healthy on your platform of choice. Or, if you happen to have a sensitive noggin' like myself. Personally, I love nothing more than an ultra-weight pair of cups that, over time, I begin to forget is on my head in the first place if it weren't for the microphone dangling in my peripheral vision, and the Barracuda X is perfect for just that.

More importantly, despite being cheaper than a brand-new pair of Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers (yes, I went there), this headset still packs in the brand's 40mm TriForce audio drivers. I've tested a lot of Razer headsets in my time, and these are the kind of drivers you'll even find on a pricier pair, like upgraded Razer Barracuda X Chroma, which I regularly use to play my current Switch OLED. Every game I tested with these drivers, from Marvel Rivals on the PS5, to Counter-Strike 2 on my gaming PC, sounded utterly heavenly, and I'm not the only one who thinks so.

Our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker stated in her Razer Barracuda X review that she was " impressed by the balance and power" the drivers managed to conjure. Better yet, she went as far as to state it was the best audio quality she's heard in a "headset under $100 / £100", which is a pretty glowing recommendation. If that's not enough, with this 2022 model, you also get a high-quality detachable microphone, up to 50 hours of battery life, and some comfortable foam cushioning across the cups and headband.

If you're able to spend a little bit more on your newest gaming headset and fancy a more recent model, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma is a worthy alternative. It does lose out on the wired connectivity, which is a bit of a bummer, especially as it's better to have more features and not less when it comes to an upgraded version of an existing headset.



That being said, it does add some fabulous customizable RGB lighting into the mix. Along with an improved up to 70-hour battery, which feels almost worth its $129.99 /£129.99 inflated price. If you prefer to keep things lightweight and don't need any flashy extras, the Barracuda X is still worth your time, especially while it's down to $79 for Amazon Gaming Week. If you have your eye on it this week, just be sure not to take too long, as the juicy gaming sales all come to an end on May 4.

If you have extra cash to spare, our best wireless headset guide is full to the brim with some of the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets out there, perfect for your gaming needs, no matter your preferred platform of choice.